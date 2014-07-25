Let’s Dance to Health

Dancing can be magical and transforming. It can breathe new life into a tired soul; make a spirit soar; unleash locked-away creativity; unite generations and cultures; inspire new romances or rekindle old ones; trigger long-forgotten memories; and turn sadness into joy, if only during the dance.

On a more physical level, dancing can give you a great mind-body workout. Researchers are learning that regular physical activity in general can help keep your body, including your brain, healthy as you age. Exercise increases the level of brain chemicals that encourage nerve cells to grow. And dancing that requires you to remember dance steps and sequences boosts brain power by improving memory skills.

Now you have an opportunity to start enjoying these benefits right away by taking part of AARP’s Dancing for Your Health (Bailando Por Tu Salud). This is a free event for adults 65 and under that will take place on Friday, August 8th, 2014 at the Loma Verde Recreation Center located at 1420 Loma Lane, Chula Vista, CA 91910. Attendees are being asked to bring a donation of non-expired canned or packaged food items to support the San Diego Food Bank. There would be opportunity drawings for those who donate. The event will be from 6:30 to 9:00 p.m. A group of dance instructors will be teaching participants Latin rhythms such as salsa, cumbia, merengue and cha cha cha. We will also have a life DJ. Bring a friend or make new ones.

Benefits of Dancing for your Health Abound

Like other moderate, low-impact, weight bearing activities, such as brisk walking, cycling or aerobics, dancing can help:.

· strengthen bones and muscles without hurting your joints

· tone your entire body

· improve your posture and balance, which can prevent falls

· increase your stamina and flexibility

· reduce stress and tension

· build confidence

· provide opportunities to meet people, and

· ward off illnesses like diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, osteoporosis, and depression

So if you’re tired of the treadmill and looking for a fun way to stay fit and healthy, it might be time to kick up your heels! See you at AARP’s Dancing for Your Health (Bailando Por Tu Salud) on Friday, August 8th.