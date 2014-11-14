“Let’s Talk”: Planned Parenthood releases new study on parent-child communication

There’s a common misperception that parents and their children are so uncomfortable discussing sexuality that they avoid the topic altogether. While that may have been true at one point, the notion is dated, according to a recent study conducted by Planned Parenthood and New York University’s Center for Latino Adolescent and Family Health. The survey of more than 1,600 sets of parents and their children found that neither teens nor parents let embarrassment get in the way of having conversations about sexuality.

At Planned Parenthood, we are encouraged by the fact that 8 out of 10 young people and their parents have talked about sexuality. And of the parents who have talked to their children about sexuality, nearly half reported beginning by age 10; 80% started talking by age 13. This is good news because when there is healthy dialogue between parents and their children, risk factors reduce dramatically. Teens who can talk to their parents about sexuality have lower rates of unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections. In fact, they are more likely to delay the onset of sexual activity.

The fact that parents are talking to their children about sexuality is a move in the right direction, but there are some areas where communication can be improved. One of the major findings of the new study was that parents aren’t talking enough — or in enough detail — about critical topics that can help young people make healthy decisions.

Parents need to be specific when discussing issues of sexuality. Only 20% of parents have discussed types of birth control, strategies for saying no to sex, and how to access information. Less than one-third of parents have talked to their kids about where to get reproductive health care services. The new study also suggests that the critical issue is not helping parents or their children become more comfortable with conversations about sexuality, but rather encouraging them to have clear, ongoing discussions.

Healthy dialogue between parents and their teens is critical because the United States has one of the highest rates of teen pregnancy in the industrialized world with 750,000 young women 15–19 years old becoming pregnant each year. Although people 15–24 years old account for only 25% of sexually active people in the United States, they make up 50% of reported cases of sexually transmitted infections annually.

As the nation’s largest provider of sex education, Planned Parenthood is here to support parents and teens as they have more frequent and in-depth discussions about issues that really matter. We offer family communication presentations at community organizations, church groups, and parent clubs, often at no cost. We have published booklets and brochures with medically accurate, age-appropriate information. And PlannedParenthood.org is always here for both parents and teens looking for accurate information.

Planned Parenthood wants to help parents be their children’s primary resource for information on sexuality. “Let’s Talk” Month is a wonderful opportunity to highlight the importance of family communication, but remember that we’re here for sexuality education — and reproductive and sexual health care services — every month, every day. We’re working with families to raise the healthiest generation ever. Good conversations are the best place to start.