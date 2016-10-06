Local Events – Week of October 6

By Mario A. Cortez

FEATURED

Entijuanarte 2016 – Through October 9

Tijuana’s largest public arts festival returns for its 10th year of showcasing the region’s creative forces. Entijuanarte is a celebration of everything that has put Tijuana on the map as one of the world’s most exciting and creatively dynamic cities. Expect to be amazed by displays of local music, film, visual and plastic arts, manufacturing, performing arts, gastronomy, craft brewing, and traditional crafts. Free Admission.

Centro Cultural Tijuana – Paseo de los Heroes 9350, Tijuana, Mexico

El Cajon Oktoberfest – Through October 9

Another year means another Oktoberfest in El Cajon. Festivities begin on Friday night with the traditional tapping of the keg and will continue all weekend long with great beer and great food. Come dance to the many live music acts and indulge in some of the great food by the many vendors who will be present. Lederhosen strongly encouraged.

German American Societies Hall – 1017 S. Mollison Avenue, El Cajon

CONCERTS AND SHOWS

Celso Piña – Saturday, October 8

at 8 p.m.

“El Rebelde del Acordeon”

makes a return to Tijuana! Celso Piña combines Colombian cumbia

melodies and motifs with norteño, rock en español, ska, and hip hop sensibilities creating an imposing and lively sound. Celso will play a set featuring the Baja California Orchestra and several local artists as a part of Entijuanarte 2016. Free admission.

Centro Cultural Tijuana – Paseo de los Heroes 9350, Tijuana, Mexico

OUTDOOR MOVIES

Summer Movies in the Park is a perfect chance to relax under the stars. Make sure to arrive early for a good seat! All movies start at dusk (approx. 15 minutes after sunset). Note: Movies are subject to change. Here is a listing of upcoming features

• October 7 – “Zootopia” (PG) at Flinn Springs County Park in El Cajon

• October 7 – “Hotel Transylvania 2” (PG) at Santa Clara Rec Center on the Bay

MOVIES AT MIDNIGHT

Every Saturday night the Ken Cinema (4061 Adams Ave, San Diego) has your weekly dose of cult classics at San Diego’s last single screen cineplex. Flicks start rolling at 12 sharp!

The Room (R) – Saturday, October 8

Get your fill of Tommy Wiseau in the infamous 2003 thriller that has been described as a mix of “Tennessee Williams” and R. Kelly’s “Trapped in the Closet”. Featuring guns, sex, heartbreak, rooftops, and loose ends. You won’t know what you just watched. Often described as the “Citizen Kane” of bad movies, “The Room” is a trip into narratives and lifestyles that will perplex you.

Spirited Away (R) – Saturday, October 15

Released 15 years ago, Hayao Miyazaki’s Spirited Away is recognized by fans and critics as one of the greatest animated features of all time. Explore a surreal world of spirits and ghouls along with 10-year-old Chihiro as she searches for her lost parents. screening on Sunday!

FREE MUSEUM TUESDAYS

Every Tuesday select museums in Balboa Park open their doors at no charge to San Diego County residents. Come experience the cultural treasures that Balboa Park offers to you.

Tuesday, October 11

Free admission to The San Diego History Center, San Diego Hall of Champions, and The Veterans Museum at Balboa Park.

Entrance to special exhibits, films, and special events may require separate purchase of admission. Admission hours may vary.

UPCOMING EVENTS

Danny Brown – Friday, October 14

The latest jewel to come from Detroit’s storied rap scene, Danny Brown will bring all his jams to San Diego.

North Park Observatory – 2891 University Ave, San Diego

San Diego Mac N’ Cheese Fest – Saturday, October 15, 2016

Sample some of San Diego’s best comfort food and beer at the San Diego Mac N’ Cheese Fest. Local foodie faves such as North Park Tavern and Soda and Swine will dish out delicious grub at this mouthwatering event.

Waterfront Park – 1601 Pacific Highway, San Diego

San Diego Burgers and Brews Invitational – Saturday, October 23

Burgers and beer in the same place? Awesome! Sample San Diego’s best hamburgers from eateries and wash down your patties with some suds from award winning brewers like Monkey Paw, Ballast Point, Port Brewing, and Sierra Nevada.

Legacy Plaza at Liberty Station – 2641 Truxtun Rd, San Diego

Chicano Batman – Sunday, October 24

The East Los natives will be at The Casbah playing a show full of t old-school grooves and bilingual jams.

The Casbah – 2501 Kettner Blvd, San Diego