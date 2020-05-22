Local Foundation Awards Over $100K to Local Non-Profits
By Sandra G. Leon
The Chula Vista Charitable Foundation (CVCF) has awarded $101,203 to six nonprofit organizations to help enhance the quality of life for older adults in Chula Vista.
The 2020 grant amount is the largest ever awarded by the Foundation and is was funding in part by a $50,000 match from the Age-Friendly Communities Program at The San Diego Foundation. The CVCF is supported by donations and fundraising by local philanthropists and businesses dedicated to improving the quality of life of South BAy families and meeting emerging needs in Chula Vista. The Foundation has awarded more than $450,000 to nonprofit organizations since its creation in 2010.
“As Chula Vista residents and families face an unprecedented crisis, it’s important that we continue to invest in our nonprofit community,” said Lisa Moctezuma, CVCF Board Chair. “The Chula Vista Charitable Foundation and its members are proud to support the immediate COVID-19 relief efforts, as well as nonprofit programs that will allow our community’s older adults to thrive now, and into the future,” she added.
In addition to the $101,203 in grants, the Chula Vista Foundation also donated $5,000 to the San Diego COVID-19 Community Response Fund to support nonprofits on the frontlines of the COVID-19 health and economic crisis.
The six non-profit awards included:
- A $40,000 grant to Meals on Wheels to serve 30,000 meals to seniors in Chula Vista, in addition to providing daily safety checks and in-home social visits. Meals on Wheels is designed to address food insecurity, declining health, and social isolation as part of the “more than just a meal” service model.
- A $20,000 grant to the San Diego Zoo Global to bring its Rady Ambassadors Program to ten senior care facilities in Chula Vista multiple times throughout the year. This provides an opportunity for seniors, their families, and staff who are unable to visit the Zoo or Safari Park, to experience the same in-person animal interactions they would at the Zoo.
- A $13,203 grant to the George Glenner Alzheimer’s Center to support its Adult Day Health program, which serves seniors with Alzheimer’s Disease or dementia, and those suffering from other chronic conditions, such as Parkinson’s Disease.
- A $13,000 grant to the South Bay YMCA to support the Program to Encourage Active, Rewarding Lives for Seniors (PEARLS), which is designed to engage seniors to live active lifestyles.
- A $10,000 grant to the St. Paul’s Senior Center to support the PACE Arts Program, which is built on the belief that art is therapeutic, invigorating, and can bring people together, especially older adults.
- A grant $10,000 grant to the Burn Institute to support the Fire Safe Seniors program, which provides and installs smoke alarms, free of charge, for seniors over 62 and gives senior-specific fire and burn prevention information.