Local Lawyer Shares Advice on Handling Criminal Cases in New Book

By Mario A. Cortez

As a law student at the time, David P. Shapiro did not know what to expect after being arrested in 2004 for driving under the influence. With his first-ever criminal court appearance occuring as a defendant, Shapiro learned a lot going through this court procedure.

Today, as a practicing criminal defense attorney, Shapiro takes impressions from his first ever court appearance and combines them with his experience to offer priceless advice about handling a criminal court case in his book “Facing Charges in San Diego? Here’s What You Need to Know To Regain Control of Your Future.”

The book is a guide for anyone accused of a crime in San Diego and goes over recommendations on taking control of all factors going into a criminal case scenario, starting with the first 72 hours after an arrest all the way through court appearances and the sentencing process.

Shapiro has practiced criminal defense almost exclusively in San Diego and takes what is described as a “hyperlocal” focus to discussing the bail process and what happens during a local criminal court appearance in his book.

In an interview with La Prensa San Diego, Shapiro spoke about the recommendations he makes in his book.

The greatest piece of advice Shapiro extends, both personally and in the book, is making sure that the attorney you hire is the right fit, this meaning experienced in the specific criminal case you may be facing and not just anyone who practices criminal defense.

“You want (your attorney) to be experienced not just in numbers of years in practice, but you want them to be experienced in the type of cases that they handle and with a number of cases that they handle,” Shapiro pointed out. “Experience is much more than how many years someone has been in practice.”

Since an attorney is your legal representative, you must feel comfortable with the lawyer representing you.

“Many times, whether the person accused of the crime is in court of not, the attorney is the one having the direct interaction with the prosecutor or the judge,” he said.

Shapiro recommends finding the right attorney for a case as soon as possible. However, he also advises against cutting any corners in the search for the right legal representation.

“It is never necessarily too late to bring in the right attorney, but the sooner the better. In the best case scenario, it is before the first court appearance, which is always within the first three days of the arrest,” Shapiro said.

Comparing and contrasting at least three law firms after solid research or referrals is a prudent measure which Shapiro advises taking in finding the right attorney to meet with.

The 100-page volume goes through topics such as how one should conduct themselves in court, misconceptions about the bail system, and mistakes to avoid while interacting with law enforcement.

Shapiro believes San Diego has reasonable prosecutors to whom if a case is presented in the right way, the right attorney will most likely be in the position to work out a favorable outcome for their client.

With that in mind, Shapiro hopes that the book provides the insight to readers about how to make wise choices by adhering to the principles detailed inside.

“The book is supposed to give people as much education and information so they make the best decision in finding representation, whether it is my firm or any other firm, that knows what they are doing,” Shapiro closed.