Imperial Beach Official Killed in Mexico

By Mario A. Cortez

A city official from the City of Imperial Beach was killed while vacationing in the Mexican state of Guerrero during the holiday break.

Doug Bradley was in the beach resort town of Ixtapa Zihuatanejo, where he received three gunshots during a robbery in the early morning hours of Thursday Dec. 28. He served as city treasurer and as the administrative services director for the City of Imperial Beach, a position which encompasses the city’s budget and spending.

According to reports from Mexican news sources, the State of Guerrero Secretariat of Public Safety received the news of Bradley’s death. Witnesses were also quoted stating that armed gunmen chased Bradley before killing the City of Imperial Beach employee.

Violent crimes are common incidences in the state of Guerrero, where organized gangs fight over territory and drug smuggling routes.

On Friday, Dec. 29, the City of Imperial Beach emitted a press release informing its residents of the incident and a statement from the mayor of Imperial Beach.

“(Bradley) was always positive, loved to surf, and had helped to turn around the City of Imperial Beach’s financial management as well as restructure city administration to make it more efficient and resident friendly. He will be missed by everyone who knew him and worked with him,” said Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina through the press release.

Bradley was no stranger to Mexico, as he resided in the Playas neighborhood of Tijuana, directly opposite of the border fence from Imperial Beach, which lead Bradley to cross the border for work. In a tweet Dedina regarded Bradley as a true “border resident” due to this living arrangement. Bradley had also made several surfing trips throughout the Mexican coast.

According to official statements, the City of imperial Beach is working with the United States embassy in Mexico to repatriate Bradley’s remains.

Bradley died a day before his 50th birthday.