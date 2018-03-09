Local Youth Soccer Players to Compete in Spain

By Mario A. Cortez

A local group of soccer players is heading to Salou, Spain this spring to square off against some of the best youth teams in the world at a prestigious event known as the “Little World Cup.”

The San Diego Football Center’s Youth Leadership Academy has received an invitation to send three teams of 12 players to compete in the 2018 edition of the Mundialito youth soccer tournament.

“Due to our Youth Leadership Academy’s impressive local annual work we received an exclusive invitation to bring three teams of 12 players to compete,” read a press release from SDFC.

Now in its 25th year, Mundialito gathers youth soccer clubs to compete in a seven-a-side rules tournament, with teams divided into respective age groups from eight to 12 years of age.

Every year, European powerhouses such as Paris Saint-Germain, FC Barcelona, Juventus, and Real Madrid send standout players to compete in the tournament. Teams from countries such as Mexico, Turkey, Portugal, Japan, Germany, and England also compete in the tournament.

As part of their delegation, SDFC will send out teams of nine, 10 and 11 year olds who will compete in at least five high-calibre games.

With per-person expenses surpassing the $3,000 dollar mark, the club has been fundraising in order to bring down the costs of travel and transportation.

On Saturday, March 10, the club will hold a fundraiser event at the Rubio’s located on 3130 Bonita Road. Attendees can purchase meal combos or raffle tickets with proceeds going to the club.

The Mundialito 2018 tournament will take place from March 24 through April 1.