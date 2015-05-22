The Logan Heights Veterans Memorial Committee would like to invite the community to join us on Monday, May 25, 2015 – 12:00 pm as we honor our fellow veterans past and present from the Logan Heights community, who served this great nation with dedication and integrity.

Our guest speaker will be Amber Reeves, Marine veteran who served two tours in Iraq and is currently a proud member of the San Diego Sheriff’s Department.

Following Ofcr. Reeves’ presentation we will adjourn to the Don Diego VFW, Post 7420 located at 2100 Logan Ave, San Diego, CA 92113.

We would like to acknowledge and remember members of the founding Logan Heights Memorial Committee – Dr. John Mesa Bareno, Mr. Marlow Martinez, Mr. Raoul Sandoval and our fellow veterans from the Don Diego VFW. May they rest in peace.

“We may have served in different branches of the service but we all marched under one beautiful flag.”

“Honor Them by Remembering.”