Los Lobos concert to benefit San Diegans with disabilities

By Jennifer Chung Klam

More than 40 years ago, members of Los Lobos fused their Mexican-American roots with rock ‘n’ roll to create a sound that defies classification. Some two dozen albums, three Grammy awards and one ubiquitous No. 1 hit song later, the band is still at it, having weathered some serious ups and downs.

Perhaps the one word that best describes the band: tenacious.

On June 1, Los Lobos will headline a benefit concert to help out another group of determined individuals — San Diegans with disabilities.

The concert leads up to the La Jolla Festival of the Arts on June 21-22 at Warren Field on campus at UCSD. Both events, produced by the nonprofit Torrey Pines Kiwanis, raise funds to support organizations that provide adaptive sports, recreation and education programs to disabled San Diegans.

Los Lobos is best known for its 1987 version of the Ritchie Valens tune “La Bamba,” for the film of the same name. The band skyrocketed to international fame, only to wind up broke and disillusioned just a couple of years later. But the pioneering Chicano rockers, with their unique blend of Tex-Mex, blues, R&B, country, rock ‘n’ roll and traditional Mexican music, kept making music and went on to release several critically acclaimed albums.

These days Los Lobos maintains a busy international touring schedule and a loyal fan base. The band has influenced a whole generation of musicians, including Ozomatli, Los Lonely Boys and The Blazers.

The La Jolla Festival of the Arts (LJFA) presents entertainment on two stages – this year including American Idol season 10 finalist Casey Abrams – but Los Lobos will perform the first true concert produced in conjunction with LJFA, said Ted Peña, festival director and member of the Torrey Pines Kiwanis Club.

“Every year we try to think of something different to do,” he said. “We wanted to take it to the next level and do a concert, to create more buzz for the festival.”

As luck would have it, the Kiwanis Club had ties to biotech company Illumina, which was offering its new amphitheater to nonprofits for fundraising. The outdoor space has seating for 1,750. VIP tickets for the concert are sold out, but general admission tickets are still available.

Performances start at 6:30 p.m., with a presentation by the U.S. Navy Color Guard, followed by the youth band Mariachi Costa Azul of Chula Vista. Los Lobos takes the stage at 7:30 p.m. Intermission festivities include a live auction with two guitars autographed by the band. Street tacos, craft beer, wine and margaritas will be available for purchase.

Torrey Pines Kiwanis also will present a check to Mission Bay Aquatics Center Adaptive Water Sports, which provides water sports such as sailing and water skiing adapted for people with disabilities.

Other beneficiaries of the concert and festival include organizations providing golf, therapeutic horseback riding, junior wheelchair sports camp, wheelchair rugby, adaptive skiing, service dogs for the disabled, and many more. Organizations must apply or reapply for funding each year.

LJFA, now in its 28th year, has raised more than $1.7 million for local adaptive sports and recreation programs serving over 40,000 disabled San Diegans.

In 2013, the event raised more than $64,000 to support local organizations. Peña said he anticipates another 10 percent increase this year. He added that the Torrey Pines Kiwanis Foundation donated an additional $50,000 to programs this year through its endowment.

The event, which festival coordinators like to point out is not a street fair, showcases fine arts, entertainment, food, fine wine and craft beers. Nearly 200 artists must pass a jury process to showcase their work in painting, sculpture, photography, glass, jewelry, ceramics, wood, fiber and mixed media.

The Illumina Outdoor Amphi-theatre is located at 5200 Illumina Way. Tickets are $45 per person for general admission. Tickets can be purchased only at www.ljfa.org. Parking is complimentary.

Tickets for LJFA are $11 for a single-day pass or $13 for a weekend pass if purchased in advance at www.ljfa.org. Tickets at the door are $14 for a single day and $16 for the weekend. Active duty military and children ages 16 years and under are free.

Klam is a San Diego-based freelance writer.