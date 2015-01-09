Love for National City inspires young leader

By Pablo J. Sáinz

Marcus Bush grew up in National City, the son of an African-American father and a Mexican-American mother. During his childhood, he saw the many challenges his city faced –and continues to face.

But now as an adult, Bush can make a difference in National City, and others know this. That is one of the reasons this month he was appointed as the youngest Chair to serve in the National City Planning Commission, which reviews applications for project and developments in the City and sends the City Council recommendations on the projects.

“It’s a huge honor for me because my colleagues on the Planning Commission had faith in my leadership regardless of my age,” he said. “I think they recognized that I’m knowledgeable about National City.”

And he truly is: After graduating from San Diego State University with a degree in City Planning and Spanish, Bush interned in the National City Planning Department, and in 2013, was appointed to the Planning Commission by the National City Council.

“It’s also an honor to be Chair of a group that has worked so hard over the last 10 years to bring in new businesses and housing,” Bush said. “I hope that being a young Chair inspires others in my generation to become more civically engaged and participate in similar Boards and Commissions.”

Brad Raulston, executive director at the City Manager’s Office in National City, said that Bush is commited to National City.

“The City is excited to have Marcus take on a leadership role with the Planning Commission in 2015,” Raulston said. “He has shown a strong commitment to the future of National City and brings a thoughtful perspective to the planning process with youthful energy needed to make things happen.”

Bush also serves on the National City Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, where he has been instrumental in attracting new businesses to the city.

“Marcus values community and stakeholder engagement, which serves as a key leadership quality when presiding over community planning issues. His keen analytical abilities and experience in urban planning makes him an astute city planner,” said Jacqueline Reynoso, President/ CEO of the National City Chamber of Commerce. “I’ve always respected his fair and methodical approach to analyzing business and civic issues. We are confident that he will do an excellent job in his new role as Chair of the Planning Commission. “

Some of the issues and projects Bush said the Planning Commission is focusing on for 2015 include affordable housing.

“Housing prices are going up and it’s getting harder for my generation to stay in National City and buy a home,” he said. “How can we attract more housing in National City and in particular, our revitalized Downtown? A lot of that is dependent on the market and the private sector, but maybe there are things that we on the Planning Commission can do to make it more attractive for housing to get built. I think once housing gets built they’ll bring in more residents and then more businesses start up to support those residents.”

Bush was recently hired as a Community Planner by Mooney Planning Collaborative (MPC), a consulting firm with an established history of master planning and environmental studies throughout the San Diego region.

“Marcus is an outstanding addition to the MPC team and his ability to communicate and analyze complex urban issues in ethnically diverse communities has added a new dimension to our firm,” said Brian F. Mooney, managing principal of MPC.

Bush cites his family as an inspiration to succeed: His parents growing up, his two children now that he is an adult.

“My parents always taught me to appreciate and give back to the people and community that have helped you out. Helping out others is such a rewarding experience and the more that I do it, the more that help spreads,” he said.