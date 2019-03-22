Mama’s Day Fundraiser to Celebrate 28th Anniversary

La Prensa SD Newsdesk

Nonprofit Mama’s Kitchen is prepping for its 28th annual Mama’s Day, scheduled for Friday, May 10, 2019 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine, located at 3777 La Jolla Village Drive.

Mama’s Day, often touted as the original San Diego tasting event, is held the Friday evening before Mother’s Day and features more than 50 restaurants offering distinctive tastes to more than 600 attendees. From San Diego’s finest restaurants to the city’s top of the line hotels and catering companies, Mama’s Day is a one-night-only event filled with fun, food and friends for all to enjoy.

Proceeds from the event help to raise critical funds for Mama’s Kitchen’s mission to deliver three medically-tailored nutritional meals a day, seven days a week and free of charge to local women, men and children vulnerable to hunger due to HIV, cancer or other critical illnesses like congestive heart failure and Type II diabetes. In 2018, Mama’s Day raised $170,000, which provided 58,000 home-delivered meals to Mama’s Kitchen’s clients. This year, the event aims to raise $220,000, which will provide 75,342 meals to San Diego’s critically ill neighbors.

The annual event will once again bring together executive chefs from the region’s top restaurants that support the cause with spectacular dishes. Guests will also enjoy live music and entertainment, and fun lawn games poolside, including ping pong, corn hole and more. Those looking to walk away with more than delighted taste buds are encouraged to bid on an extensive silent auction or buy a chance to win fabulous prizes in an opportunity drawing to help raise critical funds for those most vulnerable to hunger in San Diego County.

“We’re so humbled to be part of a community that embraces our mission and gives so much. Mama’s Day continues to be a way we celebrate our wins alongside everyone who makes Mama’s Kitchen special,” said Alberto Cortés, executive director, Mama’s Kitchen. “The funds raised by this event will continue to be used to touch more lives and provide nutritious meals to thousands of San Diegans in need.”

Making his return as this year’s culinary host is Emmy® award-winning chef and author, Sam “The Cooking Guy” Zien, who will be providing a special cooking presentation for VIP guests. Zien has received 15 Emmy® awards for his work on his self-titled TV show “Sam the Cooking Guy.” He has been a long time supporter of Mama’s Kitchen and Mama’s Day. In addition, VIP guests will also have access to the Pavilion for a first look at featured restaurants, as well as a special presentation from a Mama’s Kitchen client.

Mama’s Kitchen was founded in 1990 when volunteers from the AIDS Assistance Fund discovered that many of their clients were becoming too ill to take care of themselves. They realized that a reliable home meal delivery service was needed to ensure that these individuals would continue to receive nutritious, life-sustaining food. In 2004, Mama’s Pantry was opened to provide individuals with HIV who are able to prepare meals the opportunity to supplement their nutritional needs.

During the past 28 years, Mama’s Kitchen has served over eight million meals and has never turned away a client who qualified for our services. Our commitment to our clients remains unchanged and in May 2017 Mama’s Kitchen expanded its mission to serve San Diegans affected by HIV, cancer, congestive heart failure and Type II diabetes. Mama’s Kitchen currently provides delivered meals, pantry services and nutrition education services to over 1,200 men, women and children in San Diego County annually.

Tickets may be purchased online at mamaskitchen.org, where anyone can make a donation as well.