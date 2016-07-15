Man Suspected in Homeless Killings Released

By Ana Gomez Salcido

A man arrested for attacking four homeless people, leaving three dead and one gravely injured, in a series of attacks that occurred between July 3 and July 6 within the City of San Diego was released this Monday, July 11.

The suspect, Anthony Alexander Padgett, 36, was accused and arrested last Thursday, July 7, for the series of attacks against four homeless people that included the burning of their bodies.

Padgett’s arraignment was scheduled for this Monday but it was suspended and he was released instead.

“We discovered exculpatory evidence which has not given me confidence moving forward with Padgett still in custody,” said Captain David Nisleit of the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) Homicide Unit. “I confirmed with [San Diego County] District Attorney Bonnie Dumanis and her commanding staff and they agree that this is the appropriate decision.”

Nisleit insisted that arresting Padgett was a good decision based on the sufficient probable cause they had against him before taking him into custody.

“That probable cause was based in the strong resemblance to the person detected in a video at a gas station coupled with our knowledge of his 2010 conviction of lighting a homeless individual on fire”, added Nisleit. “[The person shown in the video, we still believe, is our suspect.”

Nisleit mentioned that if there is any evidence linking Padgett to the series of the attacks, that he will be arrested again, or that any other person linked to the attacks can be arrested.

“This investigation remains the number one priority for the SDPD. You will continue to see additional resources throughout the city as we continue to work on this investigation around the clock,” said Nisleit. “We need the public assistance, is just a matter of time until we get in front of this person shown on the videos and photos and we need information that leads us to the identification of this person and his arrest.”

According to the SDPD, the police continues to receive leads in the case and all leads will be investigated.

“These despicable crimes against our homeless remain our highest priority. We need everyone’s assistance in getting the word out. We are continuing to provide additional security patrols and public awareness outreach to our homeless,” said SDPD Chief of Police, SDPD, Shelley Zimmerman. “Please, if anyone has any information you are asked to call our Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.”

Photos and a video of the suspect can be seen on San Diego Crime Stoppers website, www.sdcrimestoppers.org.

“The DA’s Office has been consulting with SDPD Detectives and we will continue to assist SDPD in any way we can during their ongoing investigation into these heinous crimes,” said San Diego County District Attorney Bonnie Dumanis. “Our common goal is justice for the victims in this case and the safety of San Diego’s homeless as the investigation continues.”

The attacks occurred in the early morning hours and investigators ask the public to spread the word to the homeless population to remain vigilant, avoid sleeping alone, and to stay in open, well lit areas.