MANA de San Diego Celebrates 30 Years of Empowering Latinas

By Alexandra Mendoza

The Mexican-American Women’s National Association (MANA) of San Diego is celebrating 30 years of providing educational and leadership skills to help Latinas thrive in both their personal and professional lives.

Hermanitas (little sisters) is one of the non-profit’s most recognized programs. Through Hermanitas, Latina professionals mentor low-income Junior High and High School students to motivate them to finish high school and aspire to a college education.

In addition to the abovementioned flagship program, MANA also provides other support, such as guidance for applying for scholarships, visits to universities, and a Latina Success Leadership Program aimed at increasing the number of Latinas in leadership positions.

According to the non-profit, women of color make up one-third of the country’s female workforce; however, only 3.9 percent of Latinas in the workforce are in professional and managerial jobs across the United States.

In contrast, Latinas occupy 32.2 percent of the positions in the service sector, according to the Center for American Progress.

MANA’s ideal vision is to have things come full circle, and have their own alumni return years later as mentors to help other women like them.

Their mission seems to be going well, as the high school graduation rate for Latinas who participate in the Hermanitas program is 100 percent according to Sofia Salgado, Executive Director of MANA San Diego, who then gave credit to their volunteers as the cornerstone of the organization.

“We do a lot, and the base is Latina volunteers who are passionate and want to make a difference,” said Ms. Salgado. “They come together, they support each other, and they have fun.”

Salgado sees herself as a product of MANA since her involvement began back in the ‘90s, when she met Elisa Sanchez, a member of the Board back then.

“[Elisa Sanchez] gave me a lot of leadership skills and helped me connect to people in my community,” Salgado shared. “This group of women sees your potential, and helps you achieve it.”

Salgado has been making strides ever since, and was recently named Executive Director of the San Diego chapter of this National Association.

Another success story for MANA is Chula Vista Mayor Mary Salas, who served as MANA’s Board President in the late 80s, and has always credited the skills she learned while at this position.

MANA has grown to more than 500 members and has thousands of followers and contacts through social media, said Salgado.

Catherine Arambula, current Board President for MANA de San Diego, defined the group as “a sisterhood” through which they have been able to give a voice to thousands of women who now have a place at the table when it comes time to make decisions.

“Our organization is about empowering one another, making sure that we are trying to help the next generation to get at least as far as we’ve come, and from there to aim for more,” shared Ms. Arambula.

In regards to the NGO’s achievements over the past three decades in motivating more and more Latinas through education, leadership, and civic involvement, Arambula highlighted “the sky’s the limit at this point, but there is still a lot left to be done”.

In October, MANA de San Diego will be hosting its Latina Success Conference, for which they have already confirmed – as keynote speaker – Julissa Arce, the Mexican woman who succeeded at Goldman Sachs in spite of being undocumented, and who wrote the book “My (Underground) American Dream.”

Joining her will be golfer Azucena Maldonado, founder of the Latina Golfers Association.

More than 500 people are expected to attend the event.