Martin Luther King Jr. to be Honored at Local Event

By Ana Gomez Salcido

“The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy,” those memorable words by Martin Luther King Jr. and more of his life and legacy will be honored at the 30th All Peoples Celebrations on Monday, Jan. 15 at the Balboa Activity Center in Balboa Park.

This annual community program is the preeminent event in San Diego County where more than 1,000 business leaders, elected officials, faith leaders, community organizers, artists, and students come together for an inspiring program and common goal of honoring the work and sacrifice of King.

The theme for this year’s celebration is the embodiment of one simple but mighty word: STAND.

This year’s All Peoples Celebration will feature Eva Paterson as the keynote speaker. She has stood with marginalized communities her whole life and has become a foremost advocate of civil rights, leading the charge to preserve and expand access and opportunity for all people.

Paterson first captured national attention at the age of 20 when she debated then Vice President Spiro Agnew during a tumultuous period in this country marked by the shooting of student protesters at Kent State University.

During that time, she became the first African-American president of Northwestern University’s student government, then went on to graduate from UC Berkeley’s School of Law.

Since then, she has been on the frontlines of nearly every social justice battle in California, winning groundbreaking anti-discrimination suits along the way.

As founder and chair of the California Civil Rights Coalition, which brings together the major civil rights organizations across the state, Paterson has fought for marginalized communities in the legislature and at the ballot box.

She has served as the executive director of the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights and now heads the Equal Justice Society, a legal organization transforming the nation’s consciousness on race through law, social science, and art.

Equality Alliance of San Diego County, commonly known as Alliance San Diego, will host the event.

This nonprofit was founded to change marginalizing policies and create a San Diego where all people can achieve their full potential in an environment of harmony, safety, equality and justice.

The All Peoples Celebration program will be a commemoration of the Civil Rights Movement, featuring local musical and spoken word artists, multimedia presentations, and visionary speakers.

There will also be a Community Space, which provides free access for the public and an opportunity to learn about and interact with many San Diego non-profit organizations. Tickets can be purchased at www.alliancesd.org/apc30_tickets.