‘MasterChef’ Auditions in San Diego – Saturday, March 5, 2016

By Mario A. Cortez

The search for America’s next MasterChef has begun!

FOX’s reality cooking show is looking for participants for the eighth season of this competition that brings together the most talented home cooks in America.

“I’m really excited for the San Diego auditions. I know that there are some amazing contenders in town,” shared Chef Claudia Sandoval, winner of “MasterChef” season six who is also a San Diego resident.

Auditions will be held at the San Diego Hilton Bayfront (1 Park Blvd, San Diego, CA 92101) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. this Saturday, March 5.

Chef Sandoval shared some quick advice for any cooks interested in auditioning.

“You definitely have to be confident in your instincts, if you mess up it’s not the end of the world. You should definitely cook something that really speaks to you and just be yourself.”

If you cannot make it to this audition, another casting call in Los Angeles will be held on Saturday, April 30 (times and venue to be announced).