Mayoral Candidates To Hear Questions From Young Students

Students Questions Selected for October 30th Mayoral Candidate Forum

San Diego’s Mayoral candidates will face tough questions from local students at the Mayoral Community Forum on Education scheduled for this Wednesday, October 30, 2013 at 5:30 pm at Roosevelt Middle School. A student panel will ask the candidates to respond to 10 questions that were chosen from 347 questions that were submitted by student members of the Cesar Chavez Service Clubs (Chavez Club), a youth leadership program taught at 17 local schools.

During the last two weeks week, Chavez Club members, called “Chavistas”, were asked to develop questions for the candidates for this unique mayoral forum. Chavez Club coordinators worked with students to prepare “Youth Leadership Questions” or a “YLQ” for the Mayoral candidates. From the 347 questions prepared by students, the Club has now created the “Youth Leaderships Top 10 Questions for Our Future Mayor” list that will be used at the October 30 Community Forum on Education with the candidates.

At the Wednesday Forum, a panel of 5 students, four Chavista members from Roosevelt IB Middle School and one community college student, will pose the Top 10 Question List to the candidates. The list of questions covers a wide range of topics that represented the issues of importance to student leaders. The questions (released to candidates in advance) cover the following topics; education/student involvement, libraries/transportation, public/student safety, parks/infrastructure, and helping students succeed.

“Our young Chavistas will be San Diego’s future leaders,” said Carlos LeGerrette, a Club Founder. “The young people of our city deserve the opportunity to ask their questions of those who want to be Mayor and to hear their answers about how they will support public education that will prepare all young students to become future leaders.”

There are 38 different Chavez Clubs located in 17 local schools with more than 900 student members. The YLQ’s selected from these students will be posed to the mayoral candidates by a panel of 5 students as representatives of all young students from elementary to community college level.

For more information about the October 30 forum visit the Forum Event Page at: https://www.facebook.com/events/1412780115616345/1424397637787926/?notif_t=plan_mall_activity

About The Cesar Chavez Service Clubs

Since 2001, the Chavez Clubs have been an exciting and innovative leadership development club active in local schools. The Clubs are built on the ten values of Cesar Chavez and are designed to engage Club members in community service activities. By organizing student service clubs, teaching the ten values the Cesar Chavez embodied and carrying out community service projects, the Clubs inspire students to believe in themselves and to know they can make a difference.

For more information see www.chavezclubs.org