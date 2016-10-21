Maytime Band Review Parade returns to National City

By Ana Gomez Salcido

After more than a decade of absence, the Maytime Band Review Parade returned to National City on Saturday, October 15 with more than 10 bands from the Sweetwater Union High School District.

“The Maytime Band Review Parade is making a modest return. The first time it was held, there were 11 bands; today we have 13 marching bands participating. This is the start to making it into a tradition that we can be proud of,” said Maytime Band Review Association co-founder Jason Paguio. “A lot of people were looking for a reason to bring the community together and it is something that I think people talked about for a long time, and we finally said let’s do it.”

As a nonprofit organization, the newly established Maytime Band Review Association is a forum for the promotion of music, education, and cultural diversity by encouraging the participation of local, national and international marching band programs.

Founded in 1948, the Maytime Band Review has showcased California’s best high school marching bands. The Maytime Band Review was the largest annual marching music competition west of the Mississippi river and San Diego County’s biggest parade for many years.

“The goal of the parade remains the same today as it was 57 years ago”, said Brian Clapper, member of the Maytime Band Review Executive Board. “Our goal is to give San Diego County residents an opportunity to enjoy the legendary music of marching bands”.

At least 5,000 people enjoyed the parade that started at Sweetwater High School and ended at Kimball Park with a festival featuring food stands and an award ceremony.

“I think is great that the parade returned. A lot of time passed without it and honestly, the parade was due back,” said National City resident Maria Renteria. “I liked everything, I think more activities like this one are needed in the city.”

“I live near here so I came to see the parade to see what happens in our community,” said National City resident, Maria Naranjo.

Monica Reinicki, a National City resident at the parade, mentioned that she used to go and see the parade when she was younger.

“I always came to the band parades and it was really sad when they stopped. Now that they brought back, it’s so exciting and I hope they continue for years to come,” Reinicki said.