Medical Coverage for Undocumented Kids

By Katia Lopez-Hodoyan

Navigating the world of health insurance isn’t easy. Being undocumented definitely doesn’t help. For decades thousands of undocumented immigrants have lived this experience first hand, avoiding hospital visits under practically every circumstance. Now there is a solution. The state of California approved a law that gives undocumented children access to health coverage regardless of their immigration status.

“At least with coverage, kids can get in line. Without coverage, they can’t even get in line until it’s an emergency,” says Jan Spencley, Executive Director of San Diegans for Healthcare Coverage. “It’s long overdue. It’s a way to recognize that this community is living among us, working among us and it needs coverage.”

The new law is SB75. It was approved and signed back in the month of May by Governor Brown. It specifically expands full scope Medi-Cal eligibility to California children under the age of 19. So who is eligible? The requirements are pretty straight forward: Applicants must show an official ID that proves their identity. Also, proof that they live in San Diego County, be it through an electric bill or phone bill for example. They must provide proof of employment and salary information. Last but not least, they must fall within the income eligibility levels for Medi-Cal. For example, $4, 469 a month for a family of three.

“The medical benefits are extensive,” says Ale Ricardez, program manager for San Diegans for Healthcare Coverage. “They have access to preventive care, primary care, hospitalization, specialty care and medications. It covers 100 percent of their health care needs, just like any other HMO.”

The new law however, is going through some growing pains in San Diego. The medical community is making an effort to get the word out and help people enroll. Doing that though, is easier said that done. Especially with the lack of trust many undocumented families have with government services. There is often fear, doubt and skepticism. These feelings are not easy to overcome from one day to the next, particularly in an election year, when so much immigration rhetoric is being expressed. If there is usually hesitation from undocumented immigrants, this election year has only exasperated that mistrust.

Community and health advocates want to stress that the entire application process is completely confidential and will not be shared with immigration agencies, nor will it affect one’s residency or citizenship application.

“It can be a very intimidating process,” says Ricardez. “We want to make sure people understand we’re here to help. We make sure they have all their documents, the verifications they need, the income eligibility. We’re here to help for free.”

Having healthcare coverage goes far beyond peace of mind. For many children, it also represents the chance of going to summer camp or taking part in school sports. Medical insurance is often a requirement for these activities, and when kids don’t have it, they simply miss out on that recreation and the chance to make memories.

“It’s a way to level the playing field,” explains Ricardez. “It allows kids to just be kids. With health insurance they don’t have to feel limited. Their parents don’t have to feel limited either.”

While many families living along the border, choose to drive down to Tijuana for cheaper and quicker health care, that is not always a possibility for many immigrant families in San Diego County. Often times, the immigration status of a family is mixed. Parents may be undocumented, while their children were born in the United States. This makes a trip to a doctor’s office in Tijuana logistically challenging. The kids may be able to go down to Tijuana and come back to San Diego, but their parents can not make that same trip without the risk of being detained on their way back. So, they simply avoid it.

“When it comes to finances, it just makes sense to care for children when they’re healthy, not just when an emergency strikes,” explained Spencley. “That’s true for both families and for the state of California.”

It is not just about preventive care. Some children are born with health deficiencies that are left unattended because they don’t have full health insurance. As a medical expert, Spencley saw these types of cases year after year.

“It’s a horrible situations for parents to be in,” she explains. “When you have a child that is born with a problem and the only coverage you can get for the child is emergency services, then you are constantly living in fear. Children who are born needing open heart surgery for example, need different intervals in their life as they grow up. All too often, it’s not just a one time operation.”

It took years for this law to get the green light. Years of activism, studies and support from foundations, among them the California Endowment. So now that the law is in effect across the state, the challenge is getting the word out and having people enroll. Filling out the application isn’t enough, but it does jump start the process.

California is the first state in the country to implement this law. Other border states will probably use it as an example in determining if they implement a similar law in the future. San Diegans for Healthcare Coverage is getting the word out in local clinics, churches and public facilities. The team recommends that parents and adults start off by reaching out to a consumer health advocacy group to lead them through the application process.

For more information on SB 75 and to find out if one is eligible, call 619-231-0333 for free and confidential help. One can also get more information online at: www.dhcs.ca.gov