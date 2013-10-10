Mexican businessman who lost feet to violence going on bike journey

Carlos Gutierrez plans to pedal on his bike from El Paso to Austin later this month to raise awareness of corruption and impunity in Mexico. He is a member of Mexicano en Exilio. He fled Mexico after extortioners cut off his feet after he was unable to pay any more quotas. (Victor Calzada / El Paso Times)

Carlos Gutierrez won’t allow a vicious attack by extortionists get him down.

His feet were chopped off in Mexico when he could no longer pay a “quota” and now he plans to bring attention to the corruption and impunity criminals have in Mexico.

He plans to pedal his bicycle from El Paso to Austin, a nearly 700-mile ride of grueling courage.

Gutierrez, 35, belongs to the El Paso-based MexEnEx (Mexicans in Exile/Mexicanos en Exilio), which is sponsoring the journey, “Pedaling for Justice.” The trip begins Oct. 28 and ends Nov. 9.

The organization is made up of men, women and children who, like the former Chihuahua City businessman, fled the violence of recent years that was fueled by dueling Mexican drug cartels.

To read the full story follow this link: http://www.elpasotimes.com/latestnews/ci_24272527/mexican-businessman-who-lost-feet-violence-going-bike