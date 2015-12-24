Mexico Joins in Approving Landmark Climate Accord in Paris

Throughout the two weeks of negotiations, Mexico was recognized for its active participation and as facilitator of the final document.

The Mexican government welcomed adoption of the ambitious, progressive, fair and transparent agreement.

Today, after five years of negotiations that began at the COP 16 in Cancun, the Paris Agreement on Climate Change was adopted by acclamation in a session chaired by French President Francois Hollande, U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon and the French Foreign Minister and President of the COP 21, Laurent Fabius.

The agreement is a milestone in the history of the planet. It commits all countries—developed and developing—to working together ambitiously, progressively, equitably and transparently to limit the global temperature increase to 1.5 degrees C with the support of scientific knowledge and technological innovation.

Mexico demonstrated its leadership in Paris and it was recognized for playing a constructive role and helping to facilitate the negotiations and make the financing, mitigation and adaptation goals more ambitious.

Mexico participated actively in negotiating the timeframes for presenting the national climate action reports and the reports needed to monitor compliance with the agreement. The Mexican delegation also joined the group of 90 countries in favor of an ambitious agreement.

Without a doubt, the scope of this agreement will have a direct impact on the transition to a global low-carbon economy, which—in addition to preserving the environment—promotes the sustainable development of all peoples.

During the two weeks of negotiations, the Paris Conference on Climate Change brought together more than 40,000 participants from 195 countries, in addition to observers, private sector representatives and numerous civil society organizations.