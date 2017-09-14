Mexico’s Secretary of Foreign Affairs Offers Support to ‘Dreamers’

By Andrea Lopez-Villafaña

Mexico’s Secretary of Foreign Affairs Luis Videgaray Caso listened to the stories and concerns of DACA recipients on Monday, Sept. 11, in Sacramento, and reassured them that Mexico would support them with what is necessary for them to succeed.

Last week, President Donald Trump rescinded the program Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, which grants applicants work permits and deferred action from deportation to undocumented immigrants who entered the country at a young age, leaving nearly 800,000 DACA recipients concerned about their future in the United States.

The announcement, made by Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Tuesday, Sept. 5, highlighted that there would be a six-month window allowing the DACA recipients, who are often referred to as DREAMers, renew their work permits if they expired between the day of the announcement and March 5.

The six-month grap is intended to persuade Congress to make a decision on the protections for DREAMers. President Trump tweeted on Sept. 5, “Congress now has 6 months to legalize DACA (something the Obama Administration was unable to do). If they can’t, I will revisit this issue!”

Students from various universities in California shared their stories with Videgaray Caso, many expressing that they knew no other life than the one they have in the United States and that moving to Mexico would be moving to a country they know nothing about.

One of the DREAMers at the event, a third year student at UC Davis, shared that she would like to return to Mexico and rediscover her heritage, but on her own terms.

“I am a DREAMer that carries the burden of my parent’s sacrifices and the burden of the needs of my community but with a heart full of passion and purpose, I have accepted that it is my purpose to become a doctor and give back to my latino community,” the DREAMer said.

During the meeting with the DREAMers, Videgaray Caso said the Mexican Government would provide them with all the support they might need.

“For Mexico, it would be a great joy to welcome these DACA individuals,” Videgaray Caso said. “They are talent and human capital for our country, but if they wish to stay in the country that they grew up in, we have a legal and moral obligation to help them reach their dreams. They were born in Mexico but grew up here in the United States. Their family is here, their homes are here and their dreams and hopes of prospering are here.”

The name of the DREAMer who spoke was withheld by La Prensa San Diego to protect their identity.