Military Appreciation Day: Sunday, November 8 from 12:30 PM to 3:30 PM at Imperial Beach Pier Plaza

Active Duty and retired military as well as ALL San Diego County residents are invited to join Imperial Beach for Military Appreciation Day on Sunday, November 8th. Kick off our Veteran’s Day celebrations with a salute to active duty military and veterans alike at the Imperial Beach Pier Plaza.

Enjoy food, drinks and a beer garden for the adults and a fun ‘boot camp’ for the kids. Plus, the Boys and Girls Club will be hosting traditional family picnic activities for everyone.

Come early to enjoy the surf as festivities begin at 12:30 PM and continue until 3:30 PM, but the sunset will be beautiful and absolutely free! There will be plenty of food and drinks for purchase.

If you are active duty military, bring your Service ID for complimentary goodies and deep discounts by the thankful community of Imperial Beach.

The Navy Southwest 32nd Street Brass Band will perform at 1:30 PM that afternoon… plus, there will be plenty of things to entertain the entire family.

Proceeds will benefit the American Legion, Fleet Reserve Association, Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States and Courage2Call, a program serving individuals who have served in any branch of the military, reserves or national guard – regardless of their discharge status – to need help find support and services. Courage to Call is also available to family members or those who are concerned about the emotional health and well-being of those who have served. Visit www.Courage2Call.org for more information

The Port of San Diego is a proud sponsor of the City of Imperial Beach’s Military Appreciation Day! This event is for the Imperial Beach community and you to thank our military to for their service. Additional sponsors are Navy Federal Credit Union, Hutchins Realty, Coronado Brewing, Ye Olde Plank Inn, IB Liquor, and North Island Credit Union.

Remember, 12:30 PM, November 8th at Imperial Beach Pier Plaza. Just go west on Palm Avenue to Old Palm Avenue to the beach. Active military, and veterans, and of course their families, come show your colors while we show our appreciation.

Visit www.ImperialBeachBeachCA.gov or look us up at www.Facebook.com/CityofIB for more information. You can also call (619) 423-8615.