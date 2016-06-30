Minimum Wage Set To Increase in San Diego Starting July 11

By Alexandra Mendoza

The City of San Diego is preparing for the implementation of the recently-approved ordinance that will raise the minimum wage to $10.50 an hour beginning on July 11, when election results are expected to be certified.

During the elections this past June, voters decided – with over 60 percent of the votes – to increase wages for more than 170,000 workers, in addition to increasing paid sick leave to five days per year.

With the approval of this ordinance, workers will get a wage increase three years ahead of the provisions of the California law, which will gradually increase the minimum wage throughout the state until it reaches $15.00 an hour in 2022.

Once the results are certified, minimum wage will immediately increase from $10.00 to $10.50 an hour, and then again to $11.50 an hour beginning in January, 2017.

In preparation, City Council approved a budget for implementing and enforcing this law, aimed at ensuring that businesses comply with the new City Ordinance.

“San Diego voters approved a higher wage for our City’s working families and now it is our duty to implement it,” stated Council Member Todd Gloria, who authored the Bill.

“I look forward to working with our Mayor and City Attorney to enact policies that ensure workers are paid the wages they deserve and have access to critical sick days,” added the Council Member in a press release.

To that end, the Budget and Government Efficiency Committee, presided by Todd Gloria, unanimously approved a series of measures that would be part of the Ordinance tentatively scheduled to take effect in mid-July. These include creating an office within the City where people can report violations of this ordinance in several different languages in writing, through a hotline, or online , as well as defining the language as to how workers will receive the five days of paid sick leave per year.

Council Member Todd Gloria said he was pleased to hear the support from small businesses that have let him know they will adhere to the ordinance. Gloria also shared that they will be listening to the business community’s concerns.

The Council is expected to deliver the implementation guidelines at their July 11 hearing, on the same day the minimum wage increase is set to take effect.

According to a study by the Center for Policy Initiatives (CPI), the ordinance would benefit over 170,000 San Diego workers, of whom nearly 40 percent are Latino.

“The lives of many people will change immensely, because they will have more money in their pockets,” stated CPI representative Jessica Cordova. “The increase will be important for people who at times cannot pay their light bill or do not have enough money for groceries. There is also the five paid sick days, which will help many parents who currently cannot stay with their children when they get sick.”

Cordova added that many workers still do not know that the minimum wage is going up, so it is important for the City to provide the appropriate information to both workers and businesses.