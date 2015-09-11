Minority Contracting Opportunities

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

FOR

Trolley On-Board Video Surveillance System (OBVSS) On-Call Services

The San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) is accepting proposals under a negotiated procurement process for Trolley OBVSS On-Call Services for three years.

Proposal documents will be available on or about September 4, 2015 by registering at

http://www.sdmts.com/Business/Procurement.asp

The Contract Officer’s contact information is:

Diana Singleton

MTS Procurement Department

1255 Imperial Avenue, Suite 1000

San Diego, CA 92101

Telephone: (619) 557-4551

Facsimile: (619) 446-4272

Email: diana.singleton@sdmts.com

A Pre-Proposal Meeting will be held on September 18, 2015 at 10:00 a.m., prevailing local time at the above address. Following shortly thereafter will be a site visit to the MTS trolley yard. Proposals will be due on October 16, 2015 at 4:00 p.m., prevailing local time, unless otherwise amended, at MTS, 1255 Imperial Ave., Ste. 1000, San Diego, CA 92101. Proposals received after that time or at any other place other than the place stated herein will not be considered.

MTS hereby notifies all proposers that in regard to any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement; Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (as defined in 49 C.F.R. Part 26) will not be subject to discrimination on the basis of race, color, sex or national origin in consideration for an award.

MTS reserves the right to reject any and all proposals and to re-advertise for proposals.

9/11/15

CNS-2791663#

LA PRENSA

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

San Diego Housing Commission (SDHC)

RFP# IT-16-01 PAYROLL/HR SERVICES

The San Diego Housing Commission (the Commission) is soliciting written sealed proposals from businesses (hereinafter referred to as Offerors or Proposers) to provide PAYROLL/HR SERVICES. A summary of the required scope of services is set forth in the Specifications/Scope of Services section of this Request for Proposals. Interested and qualified firms including certified Housing and Urban Development (HUD Section 3 businesses, Federal or State of California certified disadvantaged and women owned businesses and small businesses are invited to submit a proposal. The solicitation packet with complete instructions is available for download at www.demandstar.com. If you do not have a user name or password for the Onvia DemandStar website, please register at www.demandstar.com/register.rsp.

A pre-proposal conference will be held on Wednesday September 16, 2015 at 10AM (PST) at the SDHC office below. You may attend this conference from your computer, tablet or smartphone at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/158720605 or by dialing (877) 309-2070 Access Code: 158-720-605. Sealed proposals marked “Payroll/HR Services” IT-16-01 Proposal Documents — Do Not Open” will be received, at the below address, on or before 2pm (Pacific Time), Wednesday, October 14 2015. Three (3) additional copies of the proposal and a completed electronic file containing the proposal on CD-R must be submitted with the original proposal packet to the address below. Late proposals will not be accepted. The attention of bidders is directed to the fact that the proposed work will be financed in whole or in part with Federal Funds and, therefore, all applicable Federal Statutes, Rulings and Regulations will apply to such work.

San Diego Housing Commission

1122 Broadway, Suite 300

San Diego, California 92101

Contact: Shawn Sanderlin at (619) 578-7563 or

shawns@sdhc.org

Published: Sept. 11, 2015 La Prensa San Diego

San Diego Unified School District

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS/PROPOSAL (RFQ/P)

NO. PS-16-0269-02

FOR CIVIL ENGINEERING AND LAND SURVEYING SERVICES

Pursuant to California Government Code sections 4525, et seq., the San Diego Unified School District (District) is soliciting written statements of qualifications from professional firms and individuals for various projects that will require California licensed civil engineering and land surveying services for bond and non-bond capital improvements at traditional and charter schools throughout the District.

The District is planning to award several as-needed contracts for periods of three to five years. These contracts may comprise multiple projects and will be authorized by individual task order. Projects range in scope from minor repair and renovation to building replacement and new construction.

Proposals from small businesses, minority-owned businesses, women-owned businesses, and disabled veteran-owned businesses are encouraged. The District also seeks to promote employment and business opportunities for local residents and firms on all contracts as such opportunities may occur and to the extent legally possible.

Design professional services offered pursuant to a design professional contract, or any amendment thereto, entered into on or after January 1, 2007, with a public agency, incorporate by reference the provisions of Civil Code section 2782.8.

Submitting firms must have a minimum of three years’ project experience for a California K-12 school district and/or public facilities. (Firms submitting as a Joint Venture must meet this three (3) year experience requirement with the Joint Venture’s federal tax identification number as the Joint Venture and must include a true, correct copy of the executed joint venture agreement. If not already in existence, the District requires a statement in the joint venture agreement that each individual joint venturer shall be jointly and severally liable for the obligations and liabilities of the joint venture.)

As of January 1, 2012, the San Diego Unified School District no longer administers the in-house Labor Compliance Program for all new construction projects. However, prevailing wage requirements still apply to all public works projects and must be followed pursuant to law. Effective July 1, 2014, contractors and subcontractors performing public works subject to prevailing wage are required to pay a registration fee to the Department of Industrial Relations (“DIR”). Contractors and subcontractors who have not registered with the DIR on or after April 1, 2015 for any new projects awarded on or after this date will be precluded from the RFQ/P selection process. The DIR requires registration of contractors and subcontractors for all projects above $1,000. Public works projects awarded pursuant to this RFQ/P are subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the DIR. For additional information, see, California Labor Code §§ 1725.5, 1771.1, et seq.; https://efiling.dir.ca.gov/PWCR/Search; and http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/PublicWorks.html.

The RFQ/P package is available via e-mail or fax. To request a package, please e-mail your request, including your name, address, telephone and fax information to Joanne Pilgrim at jpilgrim@sandi.net. Contact telephone number is (858) 522-5840. The RFQ/P is also available on the District’s website at www.sandi.net/page/2080 or DemandStar at www.demandstar.com. Responses to the RFQ/P must be submitted at or before 3:00 p.m. on October 1, 2015. Responses submitted after the above stated date and time will not be accepted. The Board of Education for the San Diego Unified School District reserves the right to reject any and all submissions and to waive any irregularities.

Arthur S. Hanby, Jr.

Strategic Sourcing & Contracts Officer

Published: Sept. 11, 2015 La Prensa San Diego

Advertisement for Bids

Notice is hereby given that the San Diego Unified School District, acting by and through its governing board, will receive sealed bids for the furnishing of all labor, materials, transportation, equipment, and services to:

REMOVE AND REPLACE HALLWAY LOCKERS AT UNIVERSITY CITY HIGH SCHOOL

A mandatory site visit is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. on SEPTEMBER 18, 2015 at the main office of University City High School, 6949 Genessee Avenue, San Diego, CA 92122. PLEASE SEE BID FOR DETAILS (No.CP-16-0510-08).

All bids must be received at or before 1:00 p.m. on OCTOBER 2, 2015, at the Strategic Sourcing and Contracts Department, 2351 Cardinal Lane, Bldg. M, San Diego, CA 92123, at which time bids will be publicly opened and read aloud.

The project estimate is between $52,000 and $62,000. This is not a PSA project and does not require prequalification. The District requires that Bidders possess any of the following classification(s) of California State Contractors License(s), valid and in good standing, at the time of bid opening and contract award: B.

All late bids shall be deemed non-responsive and not opened. Each bid shall be in accordance with all terms, conditions, plans, specifications and any other documents that comprise the bid package. The Bid and Contract Documents are available in three formats, hard copy, CD, or online from Plan Well. Hard copy bid documents are available at ARC Document Solutions, LLC, 1200 4th Avenue (4th and B Street), San Diego, CA 92101, phone number 619-232-8440, for a refundable payment of Two Hundred Dollars ($200) per set; CD’s are available for a non-refundable charge of $50. Payments shall be made by check payable to SAN DIEGO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT. If the payment for Bid and Contract Documents is refundable, refunds will be processed by the District only if the Bid and Contract Documents, including all addendums, are returned intact and in good order to ARC within ten (10) days of the issuance of the Final Bid Tabulation. Online documents are available for download free of charge on PlanWell through ARC. Go to www.crplanwell.com, click on Public Planroom, search SDUSD (Questions? 714-424-8525). All bids shall be submitted on bid forms furnished by the District in the bid package beginning September 8, 2015. Bid packages will not be faxed.

SENATE BILL (SB) 854 REQUIREMENTS: Effective July 1, 2014, no contractor or subcontractor may be listed on a bid proposal, or awarded a contract for a public works project (awarded on or after April 1, 2015) unless registered with the Department of Industrial Relations (DIR) pursuant to Labor Code §1725.5 [with limited exceptions from this requirement for bid purposes only under Labor Code §1771.1(a)]. This project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the DIR.

Prime contractors must add the DIR Registration Number for each of their listed subcontractors to the Subcontractors List AND submit a certificate of registration for their own firm and those of their listed subcontractors upon request by the District. Failure of the bidding prime contractor to list their subcontractors DIR Registration Number on the Subcontractors List at time of bid will result in rejection of their bid as non-responsive.

Refer to the following DIR Website for further information: www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/PublicWorks.html

PREVAILING WAGES: Prevailing wage requirements apply to all public works projects and must be followed per Article 17 of the General Conditions of this bid.

DISABLED VETERAN BUSINESS ENTERPRISE PARTICIPATION PROGRAM: Pursuant to Resolution In Support of Service Disabled Veterans Owned Businesses (SDVOB) and Disabled Veteran Business Enterprises (DVBE) approved on May 10, 2011 by the Board of Education, the Bidder is required to satisfy a minimum DVBE participation percentage of at least three percent (3%) for this project. In compliance with this Program, the Bidder shall satisfy all requirements enumerated in the bid package.

Each bid must be submitted on the Bid Form provided in the bid package and shall be accompanied by a satisfactory bid security in the form of either a bid bond executed by the bidder and Surety Company, or a certified or cashier’s check in favor of the San Diego Unified School District, in an amount equal to ten percent (10%) of their bid value. Said bid security shall be given to guarantee that the Bidder will execute the contract as specified, within five (5) working days of notification by the District.

The District reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any irregularities or informalities in any bids or in the bidding. No bidder may withdraw his bid for a period of 120 days after the date set for the opening of bids. For information regarding bidding, please call 858-522-5825.

PRE-QUALIFICATION OF BIDDERS: Pursuant to Public Contract Code (PCC) §20111.6, each contractor wishing to bid as a prime to the District for projects estimated at $1,000,000 or over, or any subcontractor performing the license classifications of A, B [if performing the work of] C-4, C-7, C-10, C-16, C-20, C-34, C-36, C-38, C-42, C-43 and/or C-46 wishing to submit a bid to a bidding prime contractor must be prequalified in order to bid. You can apply online by going to https://prequal.sandi.net or contact Glenda Burbery at gburbery@sandi.net to request a pre-qualification questionnaire. Completed questionnaires must be submitted to the District no later than 10 business days before the bid opening due date. Any questionnaires submitted later than this deadline will not be processed for this Invitation for Bids. The District encourages all general contractors bidding as a prime contractor, and all MEP subcontractors to request a questionnaire, complete it and submit it as soon as possible.

SAN DIEGO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT

Arthur S. Hanby, Jr., CPPO, C.P.M., CPPB, A.P.P

Strategic Sourcing and Contracts Officer

Strategic Sourcing and Contracts Dept.

Published: Sept 11, 2015 La Prensa San Diego