MiraCosta College Addressing Latino Drop Out Rate and Promoting Higher Education Amongst Latino Boys at Encuentros Leadership Conference

MiraCosta College invites area middle and high school Latino boys to attend the 10th Anniversary Encuentros Educational & STEM Career Exploration Conference, to take place on Saturday, October 5 at the college’s Oceanside Campus, located at 1 Barnard Drive. This year’s breakout workshops will focus on careers in science, technology, engineering and math, and is aimed at increasing the number of Latinos in higher education. Featured speakers will be Francis Guzman, attorney at law, and Alberto V. Perez, principal of Jacobs Company. Master of ceremonies will be local TV reporter Artie Ojeda.

The day will begin at 8 a.m. with check-in and a continental breakfast followed by the opening session at 9 a.m. MiraCosta College’s Superintendent/President Dr. Francisco Rodriguez and Palomar College’s Superintendent/President Robert Deegan will welcome the attendees. The El Camino High School ROTC Color Guard led by First Sgt. Gene LaRue will present the colors.

Latinos are the youngest, largest and fastest growing ethnic population in America, yet 53% of Latino boys in California do not finish high school. This alarming statistic is but one indicator of how the changing demographics of Hispanics in our society will impact the global economy.

Encuentros Leadership, a nonprofit 501 c3 organization founded in 2003, aims to bring successful Latinos in business, education and government face-to-face with these at-risk children, in order to encourage them to continue with their education and expose them to different career options. Student participants from local middle and high schools will have the opportunity to meet with Latino professionals and start thinking about their future career.

There is no cost to attend the conference; however pre-registration is required and is on a first-come, first-served basis by September 27. This year, a limited number of parents may attend workshops specifically designed for them. Deadline to register is September 27.

The Encuentros Leadership Conference is sponsored by McCarthy Building Companies, Northrop Grumman, MiraCosta College Associated Student Government, MiraCosta College, Palomar College, Tri-City Medical Center NK5, Firehouse Subs, VONS and Palomar College GEAR UP.

To register, go to www.encuentrosleadership.org.