MiraCosta College Eliminates Enrollment Fees for High School Students

High school students taking college courses at MiraCosta College will no longer have to pay enrollment fees, thanks to a change in policy approved by MiraCosta College trustees at its October 22 meeting.

The change comes a little more than a month after Mira-Costa College signed an agreement to offer college-credit courses at Carlsbad’s newly opened Sage Creek High School. At the time, MiraCosta College agreed to waive enrollment fees for all concurrently enrolled Carlsbad Unified students taking MiraCosta College credit courses, whether at Sage Creek, the college’s campuses in Oceanside and Cardiff, or online. Last night’s board action extends this to all concurrently enrolled high school students who are enrolled in less than 12 units at MiraCosta College, though these students will still have to pay for books and supplies, in addition to parking and other fees.

“This is great news for local high school students and their parents,” said MiraCosta College Superintendent/President Francisco Rodriguez. “It removes a substantial financial barrier while giving them a chance to earn college credit, get a taste of college life and inspire them to continue their education.”

“While the fiscal impact of waiving fees for concurrently enrolled students is estimated at $100,000, is an incredible service to the community, and a very effective recruitment tool for the college in the long run,” states a report presented at last night’s governing board meeting.

The National Alliance of Concurrent Enrollment Partnerships says that concurrent enrollment “facilitates close collaboration between high school teachers and college faculty that fosters alignment of secondary and postsecond-ary curriculum.”