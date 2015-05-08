MiraCosta College to Award More than $360,000 in Scholarships to 360 Students

As a single mother, Eunice Molina worked two jobs for nearly 20 years to support herself and her four children. Today, Molina is back in school and on her way to earning a bachelor’s degree.

Molina is one of the hundreds of students who will be awarded grants and scholarships totaling more than $360,000 at Mira-Costa College’s Annual Scholarship Award Celebration. The event will be held May 8 in two separate sessions: noon–2 p.m. and 3–5 p.m. at the Concert Hall, located on the Oceanside Campus at 1 Barnard Drive. Also at the event, five students will be awarded the Medal of Honor, the college’s highest academic award.

The event gives students like Molina the opportunity to celebrate their successes and receive scholarship funds that are so critical to their success.

“When I received my first scholarship, it became real,” said Molina, who believes accomplishing her educational goals would not be possible without the support of scholarships. “It led me to become more dedicated, devoted and accountable because I wanted to put the scholarship money to good use and make the donor proud.”

A sociology major, Molina, 58, has come a long way after experiencing the untimely death of her oldest son in 2012. Though advised to take a few semesters off to grieve, Molina continued to attend college.

“School became my refuge after my son’s death,” said Molina. “For awhile, it was the only reason I got up in the morning. Later on, I realized what I am truly capable of and with the help of MiraCosta, I survived.”

Molina has not only has capitalized on the programs and services MiraCosta College offers its students, she also has given back. She is employed as a student worker in the Financial Aid Office and is a member and vice president of scholarships for the Phi Theta Kappa honor society. She serves as an advocate for scholarships and has hosted seminars to help students become aware of scholarships.

Molina hopes to transfer to Cal State San Marcos upon earning her associate in arts degree in May 2015, and has plans to work in the medical field.

Also to receive a scholarship at the May 8 event is Ala Tiatia, who dreams of one day performing on Broadway. Originally from the small town of Ridgecrest, California, Tiatia wanted to attend the American Musical and Dramatic Academy (AMDA) in New York after high school, but couldn’t afford the tuition.

Instead, he moved to Oceanside and enrolled at MiraCosta College, where he has thrived.

“Coming from a background where I didn’t have anything, scholarships have been such a blessing,” said Tiatia. “They’ve helped with my basic needs so that I can thoroughly focus on my dreams.”

The last time anyone saw Tiatia, 20, on stage was as Robert, the tap-dancing groom-to-be in MiraCosta College’s spring 2015 musical, The Drowsy Chaperone.

The full-time dramatic arts theatre major, Tiatia is heavily involved in MiraCosta’s Theatre Department as well as the Music and Dance departments. He has appeared in numerous vocal jazz shows, dance performances, plays and musicals while still finding the time to serve as a student ambassador. With a busy schedule, Tiatia needs all the help he can get to keep his focus on school. He continuously applies for scholarships and says anything he earns has been a tremendous blessing.

“MiraCosta College has been great! I’m really glad I came here first instead of New York,” said Tiatia. “I feel very blessed to be here and the college has given me all the resources I need to have a successful career on Broadway.”

“Each year we are able to offer more scholarships that help students achieve their academic goals,” said Sunny Cooke, MiraCosta College superintendent/president. “Mira-Costa College is fortunate to have so many donors willing to help our students succeed.”

An important aspect of the event will be the chance for students to meet the donors who gave funds for scholarships. The event is sponsored by Kitchell, Balfour Beatty Construction, California Coast Credit Union, Blue Coast Consulting and Harris & Associates.