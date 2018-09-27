More Affordable Housing for National City

By Angelica Garcia

Cost of living is the number one issue for California residents, and excessive rent increases in places like National City have pushed people to decide to move elsewhere in the U.S. or south of the border.

To combat this, a $100-million project in National City is investing in affordable, sustainable housing, giving respite to hundreds of low-income families.

This 201-unit development in historic Westside National City by non-profit Community Housing Works will provide intelligent-growth opportunities for a better future for the community. Community Housing Works has worked with 38 other California communities in the construction of 3,300 affordable apartments benefitting over 9,000 families.

“My affordable home at Paradise Creek has been life-changing and helped me stabilize my finances as I prepare to go back to school. I am thankful to Community Housing Works,” said Diana Yescas, a resident of this housing development who spoke at the opening ceremony.

At the event, National City Mayor Ron Morrison spoke of the strong investments being made in the area and in the second phase of the project in order to give more residents the possibility of a home near their work, their family, and public transit.

“San Diego announced that they had $50 million for affordable housing; that is for nearly 1.5 million people. This project alone got $50 million in tax funds, that is what it cost in taxpayer contributions to do this project,” he said.

California Senator Ben Hueso, who represents the 40th District, agreed that more projects like the one at 2120 Hoover Avenue are needed as, he said, these are a real solution to the housing crisis and soaring rents, versus the rent control measures that will be on the ballot for the upcoming elections.

“This is the solution, if a city is seriously interested in reducing the cost of rent and in providing homes to low-income residents. This is the solution, you have to work and propose [these kinds of] measures, because rent controls are not the solution; they’ve tried then elsewhere in the state and they do not work,” said Hueso.

During the ceremony, they spoke about how difficult it is to find affordable housing projects with all the amenities and feel welcoming inside and out to the families moving in. They also stated that this was an inclusive development that went beyond providing just housing, but also provided support in areas such as employment and developing tools for parents and children.

“That’s the whole idea; when we think of affordable housing, we think of something of a lower standard. Then we see this, and everyone would love to live here. This is a great place, and we want it to be a training towards buying their first home,” added Morrison.

The new families, together with the Environmental Health Coalition, also shared that they support the project so that these families can live in a healthy space, away from pollution and next to outdoor spaces they can enjoy with the rest of their families.