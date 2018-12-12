More than $600M Approved for Transportation

By Ana Gomez Salcido

The California Transportation Commission (CTC) allocated more than $600 million in funding for hundreds of transportation projects, which includes $80 million from SB 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.

“Caltrans will focus on repairing and rehabilitating the state highway system by improving pavement, bridges, culverts, and intelligent transportation systems, which are included in the performance requirements of SB 1, to improve transportation for all of our residents and visitors, no matter their mode of transportation.” said Caltrans Director Laurie Berman.

More than 200 transportation projects will improve and maintain California’s current transportation system. Most of the projects receiving funding allocations are part of the State Highway Operations and Protection Program (SHOPP), which is the state highway system’s “fix it first” program that funds safety improvements, emergency repairs, highway preservation and some operational highway improvements. While funding for this program is a mixture of federal and state funds, a significant portion comes from SB 1.

Area projects receiving funding include Siempre Viva Interchange at State Route 11 and Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Facility in South County with $60.4 million allocated for this project.

The Auxiliary Lane Project on State Route 52 to Gilman Drive in the city of San Diego to improve traffic flow on Interstate 5 at the State Route 52 northbound connector by decreasing delay will receive a $7.3 million allocation.

As part of the CTC allocation, there will be upgrades on Interstate 5, Interstate 15, State Route 75 and State Route 163 to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Standards that includes construction and upgrades of curb ramps, driveways and sidewalks at various locations with $2.6 million.

There will also be a $200,000 allocation for a bridge rehabilitation project in Imperial County to rehabilitate six bridges at various locations on Interstate 8 and State Route 78, including painting, deck repair, and column work.

Other projects are designed to reduce congestion, improve freight transportation, and provide funds for local government improvement projects. These vital programs tackle congestion, support valuable trade corridors and bolster local agency efforts to invest in transportation.