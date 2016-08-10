Mucho Sabor at the 2016 Latin Food Fest

By Mario A. Cortez

Are you ready to taste the many vibrant flavors of Latin America? The 2016 Latin Food Fest kicks off this weekend at the Embarcadero Park a weekend of amazing food, great drinks, music and celebrity chef demos.

On Friday, take part in the Chef’s Night Out kick-off party happening at beautiful Coasterra in Harbor Island. Sample multiple tapas dishes, wine and cocktails amongst fellow food enthusiasts from all over Southern California and chefs appearing during the festival.

The Grande Tasting, the fest’s signature showcase of the best in Latin food, will be happening Saturday and Sunday.

For the price of admission, attendees will have the chance to discover new dishes from San Diego’s finest Latin restaurants. The restaurant lineup features eateries such as Agave Del Mar, HUMO, Cafe Sevilla, Fogo de Chao, Aqui es Texcoco, Sirena Seafood, Don Chido, José Bossuet Martínez’s Lozhka Bistrot, Puesto, Tacos Perla, West Coast Tavern, Tequila Bar & Grille, La Diferencia, Riviera Pasteleria, and many more.

Other attractions include the Afro-Cuban stylings of Amistad Cubana, watching celebrity chefs create their signature dishes in the Culinary Pavilion, sampling micheladas from the Michelada Bar and Contest and visiting the Spirits of the Americas Tent which will be featuring Pisco, Bacanora, Cachaça, Tequila and many more latin spirits.

In addition to the restaurant area and other attractions, guests wIth a A VIP ticket will be granted early admission. VIP guests will also be granted entrance into the Mission Fed VIP Tent where each guest will receive a gift bag and enjoy massages, bone-in Spanish Jamón Serrano, oysters from Baja, samples of organic tequila. Puerto Nuevo style grilled lobster by chef Martin San Roman, DF style braised pork shanks by chef Mario Medina, and ahi tuna sashimi will also be prepared live in front of you.