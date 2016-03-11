Mucho Sabor at the San Diego Latino Film Festival

The San Diego Latino Film Festival is back for another great display of Latino cinema! Now in its 23rd year, the ever-growing festival continues to bring latino films, actors, directors and producers to town. This year the festival is much more than simple a film showcase; Sonido Latino will be playing live shows in front of the theater, there will also be a fashion show, a culinary festival and much more happening during the festival. There is something happening for everyone at one of the hottest events in San Diego!

Be sure to buy your tickets ahead of time and arrive early to your films. Directors and actors will be holding Q&A sessions before films and you know the theatres will get packed, especially for the fest’s featured films.

Opening night is happening on Thursday, March 10. Check out the list of opening night films at: http://prod3.agileticketing.net/

After the movies, Venezuela’s grammy-nominated superstars Los Amigos Invisibles will perform their blend of disco, acid jazz, and funk mixed with Latin rhythms at Music Box San Diego (1337 India St.). There will be an opening act by Indie Pop artist Clemente Castillo. Entry is for 21+, tickets are $40 and transportation will be provided from AMC Fashion Valley 18 to the venue.

On the guest list, actress Ana de la Reguera, Iliana Fox and Paola Nuñez are among the celebrities to be making an appearance at the festival. Some of the festival showcases include movies from Discovery en Español, Colombia Films, DocuMania, and Cine Gay.

For detailed information on movie schedules, events and other festival related inquiries visit sdlatinofilmfestival.com

Here is a glimpse of what you can expect within these next couple of weeks:

¡Sonido Latino! 2016

March 10th – March 20th

Time: varies

Location: Stages in front of Macy’s and AMC18

Sonido Latino will bring you the best local and international bands and artists, showcasing an array of amazing and diverse talent. Concerts and performances are free to the general public.

Opening Night Party/Concert

Thursday March 10th, 9:00PM-1:00AM

Location: Music Box, 1337

India Street, San Diego

Performance by Los Amigos Invisibles.

Opening act: Clemente Castillo (Indie Pop)

Mingle w/ visiting SDLFF film celebrities, hear great music, beverage, have some drinks,

food & more!

Friday March 18th, 7:30PM-8:30PM

Location: Stage in front of Macy’s at Fashion Valley

Join us as we honor the amazing filmmakers and artists featured in the 23rd San Diego Latino Film Festival!

After-party hosted by Discovery En Español at the Apple Store Fashion Valley store

Sabor Latino Beer & Wine Festival

Saturday March 19th, 1:00PM-5:00PM

Location: In front of River Plaza at Fashion Valley

Sabor Latino will bring a unique branding and pairing of the best Latin cuisine in San Diego with the finest brewery and wineries in both San Diego and Baja California Mexico.

The event will feature live entertainment and amazing performances from the best musicians in San Diego.

PURCHASE YOUR TICKETS TODAY!

https://tickets.sandiego.org/e/sabor-latino

Closing Night Party/Concert

Saturday March 19th, 9:00PM-1:00AM

Location: Music Box, 1337 India Street, San Diego

“Se Baila con Polanco” – A very special Tribute to Johnny Polanco. Hosted by Latin Flavor Productions. Also featuring DJ Mambo Castillo and Violeta Salsera teaching a Salsa class from 8-9pm.

Mingle w/ visiting SDLFF film celebrities, hear great music, dance salsa, have some drinks, food & more!