Chula Vista Charitable Foundation Supports Music Education

By Susana Villegas

Luna, an Opus musician and Chula Vista Middle school student, describes the day that she first held her violin as the best day of her life.

“I knew that it would change everything and I would see everything in a different kind of way,” Luna said.

Noor, another Opus musician and middle school student in Chula Vista, described who she was before she became an Opus musician.

“I was bored at home and I didn’t have anything fun to do and also I didn’t know a lot of people and I was shy,” Noor said. “When I joined Opus and I learned to play the instruments, I became more social and I knew a lot more people.”

Luna and Noor are two of 65 students participating in the San Diego Youth Symphony’s afterschool Community Opus Project.

The program began with a successful pilot project with the Chula Vista Elementary School District, which provides afterschool music education to beginner first-year Esperanza musicians and second-year Alegría musicians.

The program supports higher test scores, student self-confidence, and stronger engagement and achievement in the classroom.

The program’s success has made possible the reintroduction of music education in the classroom at the district.

After 15 years of musical silence in the schools due to budget cuts, Chula Vista Elementary School District is reintroducing music education to the curriculum and hiring music teachers.

In 2016, Chula Vista Charitable Foundation awarded over $50,000 in grants, including support for the Youth Symphony’s Opus Afterschool Music Program, the Living Coast Discovery Center’s Science Without Borders Wildlife Camps, and the Arc of San Diego’s Parent and Infant Program.

As one of eight regional affiliate organizations of the San Diego Foundation, the CVCF has granted $240,000 to local non-profits in the last seven years.

“Every year, we choose a focus area for our giving, an area where we think we can make the most positive impact for Chula Vistans who donate to CVCF and the nonprofits that apply for CVCF funding,” said Debbie Espe, chair of CVCF.

With over 100 members, the all-volunteer CVCF raises funds from individuals, local businesses, and corporations that want to give back to Chula Vista.

“Last year, we focused on grants to programs that support the educational development and physical and mental well-being of youth in Chula Vista. In 2015, we focused on helping foster children, preventing domestic abuse, and fighting childhood hunger,” Espe added.

In 2015, CVCF supported Voices for Children, Amigas Punto Com, and Feeding America San Diego. These grants build on grants to the Chula Vista Public Library, San Diego Audubon, St. Rose of Lima’s, and WeSupportU.

CVCF’s eighth grant cycle launched this week and will focus on programs that support job growth and development in Chula Vista.

These programs can include, but are not limited to, programs that create jobs, train for jobs, develop leadership, and career support services.

Eligible non-profit organizations serving Chula Vista may submit Letters of Intent for grants between $5,000 and $55,000. The deadline for Letters of Intent is 5 p.m. on Aug. 28.

CVCF expects to select and notify non-profits submit full applications by later than Sept. 20. For more information about the CVCF grant cycle, contact Lisa Moctezuma at lisamoctezuma@hotmail.com.