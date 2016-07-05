National City Celebrated 4th of July with Family Carnival

By Ana Gomez Salcido

The National City Host Lions Club and the City of National City celebrated Independence Day with a five-day Fourth of July Carnival, from June 30 through July 4, at National City’s Kimball Park.

For over 75 continuous years, the National City 4th of July Carnival has offered family-friendly entertainment to the San Diego region.

“It’s just a fun time for all families to get together, it’s one of those things where we don’t have any problems, everyone just comes here and has fun,” said National City Mayor, Ron Morrison. “It’s a great tradition here in National City where everyone enjoys each other, and instead of cooking food at home, they come here for food.”

The Carnival offered rides and games provided by Christiansen Amusements, booths with a diverse selection of foods from National City restaurants, the Miss National City Pageant, and a fireworks show.

“The food, is what I like the most of the carnival, and my kids enjoy the rides,” said Chula Vista resident, Norma Escamilla. “We come here every year, there is nothing going on like this where we live, I wish there was something like this in Chula Vista.”

Among the organizations participating in this year’s Carnival were the Maytime Band Review Association, A Reason To Survive (ARTS), the National City School District, the National City Chamber of Commerce, and the Mabuhay Association.

“My son is playing with the National City band, so we came here to see him play, and we decided to stay here until we see the fireworks,” said Imperial Beach resident Esther Orozco. “This is the second time we come, and what I liked the most was the food.”

Mayor Morrison said that this free event gathered up to 40,000 people at the time of the fireworks show.