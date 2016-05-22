National City Feels the Bern

By Mario A. Cortez

Senator Bernie Sanders, the only candidate opposing Hillary Clinton for the Democratic nomination, held an outdoor rally in National City this past Saturday, May 21.

From early Saturday morning, Bernie Sanders supporters began to line up around Kimball Park in National City to make sure they were able to get into the Democratic hopeful’s rally which was scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

“I got here at 11 a.m. with my friends but we should have definitely gotten here earlier,” said Rachel, a Southwestern College student and National City resident supporting Bernie Sanders. “I really agree with his stance on wealth inequality and closing the [gender] pay gap. I am so excited to hear him speak tonight” she added.

The long wait to enter did not put a damper the enthusiasm of Sanders supporters who had music, signs, costumes, conversations on politics, and all sorts of creative activities to pass the day while in line. Vendors and food trucks parked along the sidewalks, looking to attract the waiting followers of the Vermont Senator.

Access to the park began at 4:30 p.m. and steadily continued after the rally began. Security at the venue’s entrance was very tight. Attendees had to pass through metal detectors, search dogs and other security screenings. Secret service staff was also on duty.

It is estimated that over 9,000 attendees were present at the rally at the scheduled start time, with more still entering as the first speakers of the night took the stage.

Mexican-American comedian George Lopez had some opening remarks prior to Senator Sanders’ appearance on stage.

“Bernie Sanders has stood up for lower class people, immigrants, minorities, and veterans. Bernie Sanders is my guy and that is why I am here,” opened the comedian to the attendants. “I want you to have money. I want you to have an education. I want the police to leave us alone,” Lopez added.

“It’s time for all of us to come together and unite to elect a leader that we believe in,” Lopez stated shortly before Sanders stepped on stage.

Sander’s speech lasted over an hour and addressed the primary topics which have gained him a following: Ranging from wealth inequality, police reform, social justice matters, and making higher education accessible, among others. The crowd gathered at Kimball Park was very enthusiastic about Sanders’ message throughout the address.

Some of the most acclaimed remarks of the night involved Sanders calling for investment in the youth of America and making public colleges and universities tuition free.

In his closing statement, Sanders called for his supporters, a heavily young and progressive demographic, to come out in full force and vote on June 7.

“What we have found is that when voter turnout is high we win. Let us have, on June 7, the highest voter turnout in the State of California’s history; and let this progressive state tell the world that California is going to lead us into the political revolution. Thank you all,” Sanders concluded to deafening praise.

Senator Sanders is looking for a total shutout victory in California and five other states on June 7 to boost his delegate count going into this summer’s Democratic National Convention to keep his run for the Democratic nomination alive.

Sanders trails Hillary Clinton in the delegate count with a total of 1,539 delegates to Clinton’s 2,309. The total needed to win the nomination is 2,383. Clinton needs only 74 more delegates out of 939 to clinch the Democratic nomination.