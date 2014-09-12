National Hispanic Heritage Month Offers Raza a Revisionist Stage

By Andy Porras

Yo, USA, time to toast your best pals this country has ever had!

Los Hispanics. Yeah, even those Murietta malcontents should know this.

Back in 1968, an actual working U.S. Congress and President LBJ, conceived the idea of allowing this country’s emerging Hispanic millions to be honored for one whole week. The mini-fiesta lasted 20 years. That’s when President Nixon gave the go-ahead for a month-long celebration. Thus, we can call this our 26th anniversary, or XXVI in superbowl speak.

But wait, our Spanish ancestors have been bettering this land (from SFO to Florida, at least) longer than it has been the American Dream. Truth be told, our country’s history began on the very land we live and work, the West Coast and not with the eastern colonies. But if you ask any educated American when the history of the U.S. began, s/he will wrongly say, 1620, when the pilgrims landed at Plymouth Rock.

This is the mythic origin of our country, this is what is still being taught to your children. Besides have left an indelible mark on our great Southwest, these people introduced everything from ranch animals to architecture that is still in use today.

Actually, Hispanics have a legitimate right to celebrate their presence here since the 1500s. In celebration lingo, that’d be one extremely huge piñata party!

If it seems that we’re trying to compete with other national holidays, events, etc. we are not, we are merely adding to our country’s illustrious history.

It’s hard to let our other American sisters and brothers know that Hispanics were the true pioneers that led America to a unique and worldwide respected culture. For too long most of the Anglo population has had a stereotypical vision of Hispanics. Even Hispanics themselves have drank the koolaid and have viewed themselves in a warped manner for at least a couple of centuries. Hispanics, to many, come across as looking less than desirable as a neighbor. Or as a ‘normal’ American.

To add insult to injury, our loyalty to America the beautiful is always in question. Will that that ancient cry, “Me no Alamo!” become “Me no al-Qaeda” as the immigration madness swells?

Needless to say, we have much work to do as we attempt to undo some of the “cultural damage” hurled at Hispanics due to national ignorance, disrespect, oversight and downright meanness.

We must not beat ourselves up on account of this coast-to-coast disgrace. Misinformed as we are, we can change all this madness by practicing a new set of 3 Rs: Research-Respect-Rewrite. As a former educator and present day college lecturer, I often face students and parents who are confused as I was upon my college graduation. Honestly, I tell them that I had to re-educate myself. It’s really a process within a process.

How, then, can another hollow National Hispanic Heritage Month serve some purpose? Perhaps greater recognition for La Raza can be ignited by addressing countess of students in the upper grades and college level when the special month rolls around. Taking a page from my own plática playbook, I encourage each one of you to contact Chicana/o instructors who are still preaching the original gospel” about our gente. Allow them to give youngsters (and even some of you that need a Raza 101 remedial course) a taste of what the Movimiento was all about. Coupled with a few books by both Chicano and other writers on the topic can really set things in motion.

Please understand that I’m not suggesting you relive the past, merely incorporate lo que paso with today’s approach and technology. The worst thing that could happen during this special time is not doing anything about it. The powers that be have given us a stage, let’s jump on it and make a scene for the benefit of our children.

Remember, a bilingual mind is twice as terrible to waste.