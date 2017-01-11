New County Supervisors Swear In

By Ana Gomez Salcido

Three members of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors took the oath of office to four-year terms at a ceremony held at the County Administration Center in Downtown San Diego, this on Monday, January 9.

The board’s newest member, Kristin Gaspar, won election in November against former supervisor Dave Roberts, who ended his effort for a second term to represent the County’s Third Supervisorial District. San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer administered the oath.

Supervisors Greg Cox, for District 1, and Dianne Jacob, for District 2, both took the oath following their re-elections in what will be their final terms. Gaspar, the former Mayor of Encinitas, is the second new face at the County Board of Supervisors in two decades.

Cox was sworn in by his wife and former Chula Vista Mayor Cheryl Cox and Jacob by San Diego County Sheriff Bill Gore.

All three join supervisors Ron Roberts and Bill Horn in overseeing a $5.36 billion budget and approximately 17,000 County employees.

“The highest priority we have in this County is dealing with the homeless issue,” Cox said. “I want to work with my colleagues to see what can I do to try to alleviate the increase we have been seeing.”

Cox mentioned that in the district he represents, there is plan to build campgrounds for homeless people. One will be located in the Tijuana River Valley and another one in Otay Valley Regional Park.

“I want to figure out how we can make sure that those people that are in need, whether it is homelessness, medical care, or food and security, that we make sure that we plug them into the programs and services that are already out there” Cox added. “So those people can stabilize their family situation and become more successful in their daily lives”.

Kristin Gaspar, the only incoming supervisor, was at the ceremony with her husband and three children. Her parents and brother were also in the audience.

Gaspar focused her speech to address the current homelessness situation in San Diego County.

“My top priority is to create accountable plans to clearly define a goal and to produce results in the challenging areas of homelessness and regional public safety,” Gaspar said in her speech. “To combat the rise in homelessness throughout the region, we have to build on a network of individuals committed to resolve this issue through collaboration, advocacy, and through the careful allocation of resources.”