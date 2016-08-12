New Initiative to Combat HIV Begins

By Estephania Baez

According to the San Diego Health and Human Services Agency, a new HIV case is diagnosed every 18 hours. To combat these alarming numbers, the County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a new initiative called Getting to Zero. This new initiative is aimed at preventing the disease and providing treatment to people living with HIV.

The agency also stated that, currently, about 20,000 people are living with HIV; however, about 2,300 of them don’t know it, and another 6,400 are aware that they are HIV-positive but are not receiving treatment.

Substantial progress has been made in curbing the spread of HIV in comparison to 1990, when the epidemic reached an all-time high with 1,314 new diagnoses; by 2015, the number had dropped to under 400, a decline of more than 60 percent.

“Everyone must know their HIV status. And secondly, those diagnosed with the disease must be in care and remain in care”, said Chairman Ron Roberts who, along with Supervisor Dave Roberts, brought the initiative to the Board. “Together we Can relegate HIV/AIDS to the pages of the history books”.

Combating HIV/AIDS is still a major health challenge for agencies at all levels of government. The Getting to Zero initiative will support the Live Well San Diego initiative by handing out brochures with prevention information, carrying out screening campaigns, and providing free treatment to people living with HIV, among other activities.

The San Diego Health and Human Services Agency stated that this is a huge step forward; their only wish is that they had had this initiative a decade ago, when people were dying of AIDS in large numbers. Thankfully, the Agency added, advances in medication and treatment have been key in helping people with AIDS live longer. Since the early 1980s, about 15,000 San Diego County residents have been diagnosed with AIDS; of those, 7,221 are still alive.

“[Living with HIV] is a winnable battle, and working with the city of San Diego, we are going to win that battle,” shared Supervisor Dave Roberts. “This implementation plan is a step in the right direction.”