New Music Company to Open in South Bay

By Ana Gomez Salcido

The Avant Garde Music Company, a space created for the community’s next generation of up and coming artists, is set to open in Chula Vista soon.

Avant Garde intends to cultivate creativity, community, and to offer workshops, private lessons, performance assembles, songwriting courses, and a multi media program.

“I started directing a music program in Eastlake about five years ago and almost immediately realized that there is an overwhelming amount of people in that area that are looking for music culture education,” said Avant Garde Music Company director Antonio Grajeda.

“I had a waiting list for about the first three years that I opened, and I couldn’t do any marketing or bring anybody on, the community would grow on its own, so I decided this year to take the project,” Grajeda added.

Besides offering music lessons like piano, drums, guitar, voice, brass, strings, and woodwind instruments, Avant Garde Music Company will also offer a multimedia recording program.

“We have built out a huge recording studio, and is also an on-site school,” Grajeda said. “The children that are taking lessons are going to be exposed to the recording process, and be able to create their own recordings, learn how to interface their instruments with their computers to be able to do their own music production, and that’s what we are really excited about.”

Avant Garde Music Company has already over 100 students enrolled, and it has a capacity to enroll 500 students.

“We like to think of ourselves as a world-class music program that is here to serve or community, we look forward to bringing up the next generations of musicians to our program, and helping them understand the new business of music,” Grajeda said. “There is a new business of music with marketing and branding; we teach all of that to our more serious students who are interested in establishing themselves and monetizing their music.”

The recording studio will also allow availability for video score, movie scoring, and even voice over for companies.

The music school is focused on children, but there will also be adult lessons, and even family group sessions.

“It’s about the kids, making sure they have the exposure to the art that they are kind of missing at the public school systems,” Grajeda said. “There are a few programs out there, but they are limited, and you don’t get the same one-on-one attention that you will get at Avant Garde Music Company.”

The studio has 14 professional musicians in the staff.

“They are all very well established, and some internationally recognized musicians that are here to serve our community here in South Bay,” Grajeda said. “It’s an incredible opportunity for the kids, there is no other school in the city that has this type of teachers.”

One of best features of the Avant Garde Music Company is that all of their classrooms, including the recording studio, are going to be sound proof.

“Is hard to learn classical piano music, while there is techno music playing in another room,” Grajeda said.

The Avant Garde Music Academy is scheduled to open on November 1, 2016