NFL to hold public meeting in San Diego on possible Chargers relocation

The NFL is coming to San Diego to hear the voice of the fans! All Charger fans will have a chance to voice their opinions during a public hearing before National Football League officials next week. Members of Commissioner Roger Goodell’s executive staff will be at the hearing to hear public comments and answer questions.

The time has come for all Charger fans near and far to get involved to help save our Bolts. Everyone must be heard in 1 voice: our Bolts belong in San Diego!

The public hearing will be held Oct. 28 at the Spreckels Theater (121 Broadway, #600) 7:00 PM-10:00 PM local time and will be streamed live on NFL.com/publichearings.

The hearing is open to the public and a free entry pass is required to attend. Pre-registration to request an entry pass will need to register at http://www.nfl.com/sdhearing.

Written comments can also be submitted to sd.hearing@nfl.com between Oct. 20-Nov. 13.