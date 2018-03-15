Nine Locations in Barrio Logan Named ‘Must-see Architectural Sites’

By Andrea Lopez-Villafaña

A program of the San Diego Architectural Foundation has released this year’s 84 must-see architectural sites throughout the City of San Diego, nine of which are located in the community of Barrio Logan.

Now in its third year, Open House San Diego offers people the opportunity to see buildings and historic landmarks in San Diego from the inside and out.

The free behind the scenes tours will be held on March 24 and 25 and most locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In Barrio Logan, the sites that will be highlighted include: La Esquina, BasileIE + CM Curatorial, Barrio Bars, Tecture, Chicano Park, Woodbury University School of Architecture, Mercado del Barrio, LPA Inc., and Bread and Salt.

“Each site is chosen for its unique contribution to our shared experience through architectural design, historic value, cultural significance, like Chicano Park, repurposing of space, or environmental sustainability,” Founder of OH! San Diego Susanne Friestedt said.

Several of the tours are self-guided and only some require reservations in advanced but are still free to visit.

Friestedt said they encourage those who are participating to also take it as an opportunity to understand the key issues communities are facing such as environmental issues or rapid population growth.

And since many of the locations are family and student friendly, she added that they encourage students or youth who are interested in pursuing careers in architecture and design to attend.

“Young people are our future and if they come visit the sites they can become inspired,” Friestedt said.

OH! San Diego is an official city of the Open House Worldwide concept, which began in London in 1992, and now includes over 40 cities around the world that place an effort in educating and engaging the public about urban design and architecture.

Self-guided Sites in Barrio Logan

La Esquina, a contemporary mixed-use building, is located on 2222 Logan Avenue and will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Basile IE + CM Curatorial, a gallery that was a former Mexican grocery store, is located on 2070 Logan Avenue and will be open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Barrio Barns, loft-like residences, are located on 910-912 South 29th Street and will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tecture, a design studio, is located on 2001 Main Street and will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday.

LPA Inc., originally built to be a shoe factory the space is now a location for a design and engineering firm, is located on 1600 National Avenue and will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Bread and Salt, gallery, is located on 1955 Julian Avenue and will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Guided Tours in Barrio Logan

Guided tours of National Historic Landmark Chicano Park will be given on Saturday at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., and 1 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Woodbury University School of Architecture located on 2212 Main Street will have guided tours every 30 minutes from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Mercado Del Barrio, a mixed-use development, located on 1101 Cesar E. Chavez Parkway will require a reservation to attend the designer-led tour on Sunday at 1 p.m.

For more information on the 84 sites those interested in attending can visit: http://sdarchitecture.org/program/openhouse-sites-2018/.