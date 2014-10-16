NO EBOLA ON SOUTHWESTERN COLLEGE CAMPUS

CHULA VISTA – A student and her family had been traveling to the Midwest last week.

Upon their return, the sister exhibited flu like symptoms and has been hospitalized.

The student is NOT exhibiting ANY flu like symptoms.

The student contacted the instructor to inform the instructor why the student had not been in class.

In an abundance of caution by some staff members, the 470 building was cordoned off.

Our campus nurse has thoroughly examined the student and there IS NO EXPECTATION OF EBOLA.

An earlier communication saying that the County Department of Health was on their way was incorrect.