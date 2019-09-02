Nortec Collective to Debut Silent Film Score

La Prensa SD Newsdesk

Bostich + Fussible of the Grammy-nominated Nortec Collective will perform a new suite of electronic music created as a score for a rediscovered 1920’s Mexican silent cinema classic, “El Tren Fantasma” (“The Ghost Train”, in Spanish). The event will take place on Sept. 14 from 5:50 p.m through 11 p.m. at the East Village’s Quartyard (1301 Market Street).

The film will be preceded by performances from Son Jarocho group Radio Guacamaya and by Grenda, one of Tijuana’s trailblazing DJs.

Presented by UC San Diego Extension, the event is in collaboration with the Consulate of Mexico and the San Diego Latino Film Festival.

This special screening of El Tren Fantasma (1927, by director Gabriel García Moreno) is one of many imaginative, cultural experiences planned to celebrate UC San Diego’s multidimensional new space located downtown at the corner of Park Boulevard and Market Street. The contemporary center opening in 2021 aims to bring a new vibrancy to the region by integrating the resources of UC San Diego’s main campus into the thriving cultural crossroads of downtown San Diego.