North County Dems raise $23K for Diaz

By Mark Skok

North County Democrats – and at least one Republican – demonstrated their support for Olga Diaz Aug. 24 when they gathered for a fundraiser in Oceanside.

The Republican, former County Supervisor Pam Slater-Price, simply said, “We need to get her elected Mayor of Escondido.”

The fundraiser, which pulled in about $23,000, drew about 120 supporters to the Marriott Courtyard. The event, organized by North Area Democrats, included numerous elec-ted officials. Crystal Crawford, former Mayor of Del Mar, said it was exciting to have Diaz do this fundraiser on the coast.

Esther Sanchez, Oceanside City Council member and Chair of the Democratic Party North Area, served as host of the gathering. “I would love to see her be the next mayor because she is really, really good on the issues,” Sanchez said. “She has a balanced vision for all of Escondido. It simply makes good business sense to elect her. She truly believes in her community.”

Xavier Martinez, a CPA from San Marcos who has long been active with the Democratic Party, said he is supporting Diaz because she represents all of Escondido’s diverse demographics. “You need someone who can reach out to everyone,” he said.

In comments she made to the group, Diaz noted her surprise, when she first came to Escondido, at the level of conservatism in the city. She stressed the importance of cultivating a broad base of support.

“When Olga gets elected, it will make a huge difference in North San Diego County,” said Phil Hanneman, Director of Region 18 for the California Democratic Party. “And I’m saying when – not if. She will be elected. She’s smart, she’s fast on her feet, she speaks very well, and she handles herself in a professional manner. You don’t often get that in a package, but you do with her – she is a complete package.”

Other former and current elected officials who attended included Teresa Barth, Encinitas City Council; Zack Beck, Oceanside City Clerk; Cody Campbell, Vista City Council; Jerry Harmon, former Escondido Mayor; Lesa Heebner, Solana Beach City Council; Tony Kranz, Encinitas City Council; Charles Lowery, former Oceanside City Council member; Don Mosier, Del Mar City Council; Lisa Shaffer, Encinitas City Council; and Oceanside Mayor Jim Wood.