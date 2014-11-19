Obama to Announce Historic Immigration Plans Thursday

Univision News, News Report, Posted: Nov 19, 2014

President Obama will announce a plan on Thursday evening at 8 p.m. Eastern time to use his executive powers to shield millions of undocumented immigrants from deportation.

Obama will announce an overview of the plan in his 10-minute address to the nation, a White House source told Univision News.

The president will travel to Las Vegas on Friday, according to media reports, where he is expected to provide more details about his plan.

The president’s actions on immigration could provide deportation relief and work permits to millions of undocumented immigrants who have children who are U.S. citizens or legal residents, among other groups. Obama’s executive action is the biggest benefit for undocumented immigration reform since 1986, when Republican President Ronald Reagan allowed the legalization of 3 million undocumented foreigners to stay in the United States legally.

The sources also said that the White House believes the announcement is “the most far-reaching in history” to be carried out by executive action.



