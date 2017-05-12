Obamacare in Danger

By Marinee Zavala

The approval of the American Health Care Act (AHCA) by 2010, bringing relief to millions of people throughout the United States.

Today, after the AHCA vote, the Democratic party has vowed to work tirelessly to halt the legislative path of what is now also being called the Patient CARE Act.

In San Diego, Councilmembers such as David Alvarez feel confident that the Bill has little chance of moving forward and replacing Obamacare, as proven, he said, by how few victories the new President Trump has achieved.

“This was only passed by the House. It still would need to be approved by the Senate, and there seems to be little chance that that would happen, so this is not the time to be fearful. Since almost everything the President has tried to do has not gone well, I think this will not go well either,” said Alvarez.

In the words of some Senate leaders, this bill does nothing more than to show the effects of the President’s whims and the damages they could cause on society.

“It was a political maneuver, nothing more and nothing less, fueled by the electoral interests of a President who promised the American people he would do every thing possible to destroy Obamacare,” expressed President pro Tempore of the California State Senate Kevin De León. “What’s at stake is the well-being, the health, and the lives of our working people.”

Despite the early victory touted by the Republican Party and President Donald Trump, the road is still uncertain for the new healthcare bill, as is the impact it will have on the health care coverage of Americans.

The AHCA is expected to remain in the Senate for a few months before we know its fate.