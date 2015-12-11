“One Incredible Evening with Vince Gill”

Presented by the San Diego Symphony, Vince Gill to Perform Live in Concert at the Jacobs Music Center Downtown San Diego, March 24, 2016; Tickets on Sale December 10



“The Guitar Slinger hits the road!” Vince Gill will perform live in concert at the Jacobs Music Center—home of the San Diego Symphony—on Thursday, March 24, 2016 in an evening filled with his legendary hits, plus favorites from his CD, Guitar Slinger.

One of the most popular singers in modern country music, Vince Gill is famous for his top-notch songwriting, world-class guitar playing and warm, soaring tenor, all wrapped up in a quick and easy wit. Gill achieved his big breakthrough in 1990 with When I Call Your Name, which won both the Country Music Association’s Single and Song of the Year award as well as a Grammy® Award. Since then, he has won 17 more CMA honors including Song of the Year four times—making him the most-awarded artist in that category in CMA history. Since 1990,

Gill has won 20 Grammy Awards and received eight awards from the Academy of Country Music. Gill was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2007. He is also a member of the Grand Ole Opry. Gill’s string of Grammy Award-winning hits includes I Still Believe in You (1992), When Love Finds You (1994) and The Reason Why (2002).

Vince Gill is being presented by the San Diego Symphony as part of its City Lights Series, although the Symphony will not be performing with Gill. Tickets are $35-$95 and go on sale on Thursday, December 10 at 10am at San Diego Symphony’s box office; in person: 750 B Street, downtown San Diego or by phone at 619.235.0804; or online: www.sandiegosymphony.com.