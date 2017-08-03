‘Our Barrio’ Highlights the Latino American Experience

By Andrea Lopez-Villafaña

Filmed in parts of Barrio Logan and City Heights, “Our Barrio” is a short film that does more than tell a story of a young woman, it provides an authentic view at San Diego communities that are often ignored or are underrepresented on screen.

With almost an entirely Latino cast and protagonist played by San Diego native Yvette Angulo, “Our Barrio” is a coming of age story about Gabriela, a girl who lives with her family and is trying to figure out what she is doing in her life.

“The characters really influence Gabriela,” Director Ryan Casselman said. “She’s the observer of all of these colorful characters that mold her and she’s kind of forced to find her way and her place in the world.”

Co-written by Casselman and Angulo, “Our Barrio” highlights what is is like to be Latino and grow up in America.

Angulo said that much of the inspiration for the short film came wanting to see an authentic and natural representation of Latinos in comparison to the stereotypes normally seen on tv.

The cast includes actors from San Diego and Los Angeles like: Rick Mancia from “I Am Gangster” and Emmy-nominated show, “East Los High”, Andrea Sevilla, Francisco Javier Gomez and Robby Perez.

The short film was shot by cinematographer Jesse Aragon and features an original score from Erick Del Aguila.

“Overall it is a very human story and it is about the human experience and how we are all very different and we do have different cultures and different background and different ways that we were raised,” Angulo said. “But at the same time we are all human, we all love the same, we all hurt the same.”

“Our Barrio” screened at the Academy-Award Qualifying Palm Springs International Shortfest and won Best Frontera Short at the San Diego Latino Film Festival.

A screening will be available at the Oceanside International Film Festival on August 11, at 8 p.m. Tickets can be found online: http://osidefilm.org/buy-tickets/