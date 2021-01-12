Despite Cancelled Mass, Faithful Continue to Visit Barrio Logan Church

Faithful to the image of Our Lady of Guadalupe continue to stop outside the Barrio Logan Church dedicated to this Marian apparition to pray and leave offerings despite the parish no longer hosting in-person mass. Sandra and her husband stood by themselves outside the parish. The neighborhood residents would normally have been regular mass attendees. At the site, they bowed their heads in prayer, expressing gratitude for their good health and pleaded for the sick and vulnerable to remain safe. They offered a candle to a statue of Our Lady of Guadalupe on the temple’s plaza, lined with flowers, letters, and candles placed by the many others who had also made a visit.

“We come thinking of everyone around us, and especially people going through bad times,” she shared. Neighborhood resident and street vendor Norma Gonzalez is not a practicing Catholic. However, she laments how quiet the neighboring streets have been during weekends since COVID restrictions went into place.

“The block looks so sad, so empty, without anyone here. We would normally have so many people,” She said.

Due to uncontrolled COVID-19 spread in San Diego County and the rest of Southern California, the church has adapted to state mandates on religious gatherings. It held outdoor services on its front plaza while these were permitted. As case numbers rose and intensive care capacity plummeted, the church opted to cancel live mass, offering live stream service on its Facebook profile.

The decision to cancel came right before the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, normally the most attended services of the year for the parish, from December 11 through 13. As part of this precaution, parish leadership continued hosting Facebook live streams during usual mass times.

Ending services left the surrounding street bare of the vendors, musicians, and hundreds of practicing Catholics who would normally pack inside and around the church.

Celebrations to commemorate the Lady of Guadalupe’s manifestation often include nine-days of prayer, large processions to churches, mariachi or norteño bands dedicating traditional songs to Our Lady of Guadalupe, and large street fairs with food and vendors.