OUT AROUND TOWN

ANTI AFFORABLE HOMES

The City of Encinitas has been fighting housing projects with affordable units, even though that’s against state law. Locals have packed the Council meetings to protest new developments that sought to included lower priced housing for working families. The protesters claim such housing would ruin their city. The state

law has existed since 1979 to encourage developers to add lower priced units into projects with more than 10 housing units, including condos and apartments, so that more families can afford to live in various parts of the county. Affordable housing supporters say the City is discriminating against lower income working families.

CV TO RUN OLYMPIC CENTER

The Chula Vista City Council has agreed to take over the struggling OTC in Eastlake for $1 per year. The US Olympic Committee will pay $3 million per year to help offset costs.

LATINO FILMS STARTED

The Annual Latino Film Festival started this week, featuring 160 great movies from around the world. Catch some of the great movies at the Fashion Valley mall theaters. Find out more in this week’s Arts & Culture section.

CORRECTION:

Last week this column included a piece about San Diego County Board of Supervisors and their histories on the Board, but we misstated their tenure. To set the record straight: Greg Cox is currently running for re-election for another 4-year term. Cox was appointed to the Board in 1995 when then-Sup Brian Bilbray was elected to Congress. Cox was then re-elected in 1996, 2000, 2004, 2008, and 2012. He’s now running for a sixth full term. Dianne Jacob is also running for re-election. She was first elected in 1992, and re-elected in 1996, 2000, 2004, 2008, and 2012. If elected she would be the longest serving Supervisor as she is now in her 24th year on the Board. Bill Horn is retiring this year after 20 years on the Board, and Ron Roberts will be retiring in 2018 after also having served 20 years.

LA PRENSA IN BARRIO LOGAN

To celebrate our 40th year, La Prensa San Diego has moved back to Barrio Logan. Our offices are now located at 1712 Logan Ave. We will be hosting a public Open House mixer next month.