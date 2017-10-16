Panelists to Discuss all Things NAFTA

By La Prensa San Diego News Desk

A panel of experts will discuss the North American Free Trade Agreement at an event open to the general public on Thursday, Oct. 19.

The list of panelists includes Senior Counselor of the Cohen Group, Jeffery Davidow; Executive Vice President of Sempra Energy, Dennis Arriola; and Deputy Consul General of Canada in Los Angeles, Gavin Nardocchio-Jones.

The San Diego World Affairs Council and the University of San Diego Joan B. Kroc School of Peace Studies are hosting the discussion.

The event named, “NAFTA: A Make or Break Moment?” will be held at the AMN Healthcare Auditorium from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Admission for SDWAC members is $10 and $20 for general public. Admission is free for University of San Diego students, faculty and staff.

For early registration visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nafta-a-make-or-break-moment-tickets-38546592897